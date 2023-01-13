Toulouse will host Stade Brestois at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday (January 15) in Ligue 1.

The hosts endured a particularly difficult run of results towards the end of last year but have begun 2023 brightly, pushing for the top half of the standings. Toulouse carried out a 5-0 demolition of newly promoted Auxerre in their last game, with five players getting on the scoresheet. Toulouse are 12th in the league table with 22 points from 18 games.

Brestois, meanwhile, have largely struggled this season, finding themselves in the drop zone heading into the second half of the season. They held on for a goalless draw against Lille last time out and were perhaps fortunate to have come away with a sole point after a rather toothless showing.

Toulouse vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Toulouse and Brestois. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two.

The visitors picked up a 5-2 win in their last meeting against Toulouse, ending a seven-game winless run in the fixture.

Brest are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture.

Toulouse have scored 28 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Only two of Les Violets' eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Two of the Pirates' three league wins this season have come away from home.

Toulouse vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Toulouse are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in eight games as they head into the weekend clash with confidence. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will fancy their chances here.

Brest, meanwhile, are winless in their last three league games and have won just one of their last six across competitions. They have struggled away from home recently, which could be their undoing again.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-0 Stade Brestois

Toulouse vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just three of their last nine matchups.)

