×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Toure not a priority for West Ham – Pellegrini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    14 Dec 2018, 06:15 IST
Manuel Pellegrini and Yaya Toure - cropped
Manuel Pellegrini and Yaya Toure together at Manchester City.

Yaya Toure is not a priority signing for Premier League club West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini has claimed.

Toure was linked with a move to several Premier League clubs in the close-season, but instead opted for a return to Greek giants Olympiacos.

However, the midfielder's second spell in Athens was cut short on Tuesday, with Olympiacos agreeing to terminate his contract after Toure had made just five appearances for the club.

But although Pellegrini acknowledged he spoke to the former Manchester City star – who the Chilean managed during his time at the Etihad Stadium – at the start of the campaign, he does not believe the Hammers will be prioritising the signing of the free agent, despite Toure's quality.

"I spoke with Yaya at the beginning of the season," Pellegrini said when asked about the possibility of signing the ex-Barcelona man.

"Yaya is a great player, a top player that plays in every part of the role.

"I don't know what happened with him in Greece.

"But in this moment we are just thinking about the next game that we are going to play and I don't want to talk until the end of December about the window and which players that we need.

"At this moment, I cannot answer your question. It's not a priority as in that position we already have players."

Advertisement

Should Toure join, he could come in alongside Samir Nasri, another player who featured under Pellegrini at City.

"Nasri is still working with us the whole month," Pellegrini added.

"The same as I said with Yaya, we are just thinking about the games rather than changes that we are going to do in January.

"Of course he is working with us, he is doing well and we will decide in the correct moment."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Carroll must earn West Ham extension - Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Guardiola backs stylish Pellegrini to succeed at West Ham
RELATED STORY
Wilshere not ready for West Ham return
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini expects Arnautovic to miss a month
RELATED STORY
I don't know how we lost! – Warnock frustrated by West...
RELATED STORY
West Ham's Pellegrini rejects Dzeko speculation
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini rues West Ham's wastefulness
RELATED STORY
West Ham need to look at the players, because they have a...
RELATED STORY
Manuel Pellegrini Urges Wonderkid to Improve Amid...
RELATED STORY
West Ham striker Arnautovic 'out for a while'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Tomorrow MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Tomorrow TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Tomorrow WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us