Toure will join a rival for £1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims

After Yaya Toure hit out at Pep Guardiola, agent Dimitri Seluk promised Manchester City's rivals they can sign the veteran for £1 per week.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 19:44 IST
2.49K
Yaya Toure and Pep Guardiola - cropped
Yaya Toure with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Yaya Toure will forego big money to prove Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wrong in the coming season, according to his agent, as the veteran targets a switch to another top-six Premier League club.

Toure has expressed his anger at Guardiola after he was left on the fringes of the squad in his last two seasons at the club, telling France Football that the "jealous" former Barcelona coach "took him for a rival".

And Dimitri Seluk, the midfielder's agent, has also hit out at Guardiola, revealing plans for 2018-19 that include making out-of-contract Toure available on a free for City's rivals, earning just £1 per week.

"Now Yaya has many offers from different countries, where they are ready to pay a lot of money, but we decided to dedicate the next season to Guardiola," Seluk told Sport24. "And to prove and show the fans of Manchester City that Yaya has not finished with football.

"He is full of energy and wants to play this season in England.

"At a time when huge sums are being spent in England for the purchase of football players, I officially declare that Yaya is ready to move as a free agent to any top-six English club with a salary of £1 per week, with certain successes resulting in bonuses.

"I believe that a player like Yaya would not hinder Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool.

"Yaya is a winner and never before has a top footballer with leadership qualities hindered any club, especially when it is not necessary to pay for him."

Expanding on the suggestion that 35-year-old Toure would play for £1 per week, Seluk continued: "I think it's the first time in history.

"We are not so interested in money, as perhaps it seemed to many. If that interested us, we would go to another country, where they offer very large sums.

"But Yaya wants to show that he still has the strength to play at the top level for at least three or four years. Yaya always wore number 42; we chose this number as the age at which he will finish with football. He will still perform.

"And after Guardiola fails to win the Champions League in the next two or three years and is kicked out, perhaps Yaya will return to the club in some capacity."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City
