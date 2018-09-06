Training with Mbappe and Neymar will help me reach the top – Kehrer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 144 // 06 Sep 2018, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

PSG and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer

New Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer is aiming for the top and is convinced training every day with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will help him get there.

Kehrer, 21, joined PSG from Schalke in August for a reported €35million after enjoying a breakout season in the Bundesliga last term.

He has made two competitive appearances since moving to Ligue 1, but has a fight on his hands to nail down a starting position given PSG's depth at the back, with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe all at the club.

But Kehrer, who is away with Germany's senior team for the first time, is refusing to set himself modest targets, choosing to aim high instead and he is confident that the star quality at PSG will allow him to fulfil his potential.

Speaking to the German Football Federation's official website, Kehrer said: "Now that I'm at PSG, I've set myself the target of reaching the highest playing standard.

"Training with and defending against world-class players like Neymar and Mbappe will only help me become a better player.

"I'd also like to be playing and helping the team on the pitch, of course. That would also help me make progress with the national team."