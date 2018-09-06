Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Training with Mbappe and Neymar will help me reach the top – Kehrer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
144   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:34 IST
kehrer-cropped
PSG and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer

New Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer is aiming for the top and is convinced training every day with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will help him get there.

Kehrer, 21, joined PSG from Schalke in August for a reported €35million after enjoying a breakout season in the Bundesliga last term.

He has made two competitive appearances since moving to Ligue 1, but has a fight on his hands to nail down a starting position given PSG's depth at the back, with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe all at the club.

But Kehrer, who is away with Germany's senior team for the first time, is refusing to set himself modest targets, choosing to aim high instead and he is confident that the star quality at PSG will allow him to fulfil his potential.

Speaking to the German Football Federation's official website, Kehrer said: "Now that I'm at PSG, I've set myself the target of reaching the highest playing standard.

"Training with and defending against world-class players like Neymar and Mbappe will only help me become a better player.

"I'd also like to be playing and helping the team on the pitch, of course. That would also help me make progress with the national team."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mbappe returns to PSG squad, Kehrer set for debut
RELATED STORY
Tuchel unaware of PSG deal for Kehrer
RELATED STORY
Neymar, Mbappe, Cavani guide PSG to 3rd straight league win
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mbappe and not Neymar is the perfect...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
Neymar happy for World Cup winner Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Neymar and Mbappe have a very good relationship, claims...
RELATED STORY
All about PSG's new sensational youth signing - Thilo Kehrer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: PSG snap up Kehrer from Schalke
RELATED STORY
Mbappe: Neymar is Paris Saint-Germain's superstar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us