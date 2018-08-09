Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Transfer Deadline Day: 10 Most Questionable Deadline Day Signings in Premier League History 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
318   //    09 Aug 2018, 15:45 IST

Transfer deadline day is one of the craziest days in football
Transfer deadline day is one of the craziest days in football

Transfer deadline day is finally upon us. The next few hours will be some of the most exciting of the season, with fans up and down the country eagerly waiting to see if their club can pull off any inspiring signings, and also keep hold of their own stars.

The very nature of deadline day, however, means that some clubs will panic, and sign players to fill roles, only for that move to backfire pretty quickly.

The ticking clock can also force clubs to spend more than they usually would in a desperate bid to complete their team before the season kicks off, knowing that they won't get another chance until after Christmas.

Because of these factors, over the years, there have been some truly terrible deadline day transfers. While a lot of transfers on the list initially appeared to be a good signing, time would go on to prove that they definitely weren't. Let's take a look at ten of the worst deadline day signings of all time.

10: Michael Owen, Real Madrid to Newcastle

Newcastle United v Portsmouth - Premier League
Fans had high hopes when Michael Owen arrived at St James' Park

Newcastle fans thought they had hit the jackpot when they announced the signing of Michael Owen from Real Madrid in August 2005.

The England star moved to the club for a reported £16 million, which was effectively paid so that the Balon d'Or winner could spend four seasons sat on a bench.

The prospect of an Alan Shearer, Michael Owen partnership was a mouthwatering one for the Magpies, but Owens' injury prone ways meant that he would spend a lot of his time at the club on the sidelines.

Owens managed to score a reasonable 30 goals in 79 games over four years at the club, showing that, when he played, he still knew where the net was, but he never justified his transfer fee for the club, and moved on, somewhat surprisingly, to Manchester United, at the end of his contract.

1 / 10 NEXT
