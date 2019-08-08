Transfer deadline day: Five potential transfers to look out for

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

The Premier League transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday – and there could yet be some major deals involving England's elite.

Harry Maguire's £80m switch from Leicester City to Manchester United – making him the world's most expensive defender – is the biggest deal on English shores of this window so far.

However, there remains a chance even that figure could be surpassed on Thursday with some of the biggest names both in the Premier League and overseas still the subject of interest.

We look at five potential transfers on Premier League deadline day.

David Luiz (Chelsea)

Arsenal could yet make a surprise swoop for Chelsea's Brazil defender after selling Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux.

David Luiz sat out training with Chelsea on Wednesday and is believed to be keen for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Blues are believed to be open to a deal with their London neighbours but will want in the region of £20m.

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

While the prospect of a return to Liverpool is off the cards for the Brazil international, a return to English shores is not completely out of the question.

Barcelona are understood to be ready to allow the midfielder, who joined them from Anfield 18 months ago, out on loan.

Tottenham halted their interest after reaching an agreement with Real Betis to sign Giovani Lo Celso, while Manchester United have also been linked.

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

The departure of Eriksen on deadline day would be a devastating blow for Tottenham, but the Denmark international is believed to be keen on a new challenge.

There was interest from Manchester United, however, they halted talks on Wednesday after being left under the impression the ex-Ajax midfielder fancies a move overseas.

Should he depart, a move to Madrid appears Eriksen's most likely destination, with Real Madrid and neighbours Atletico both believed to be keen – and those sides can still make moves after Thursday's deadline.

The same applies to United's transfer rebel Romelu Lukaku, who was fined on Tuesday after missing training but could now be on his way to Inter after they submitted an improved offer.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

This one is starting to look a long shot but far stranger things have happened on deadline day.

Juventus are ready to cash in on their Argentine forward, yet his wage demands proved too high for Manchester United, who pulled the plug on a move.

Dybala has, however, set social media alight by liking a post from ex-United player Patrice Evra, a former team-mate at Juve, stressing what it means to play for the Old Trafford club. Tottenham should not be entirely ruled out of the running yet either given Eriksen's situation.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace have played hardball over selling their star forward thus far yet his decision to hand in a transfer request amid interest from big-spending Everton could yet force the London club's hand.

The Toffees now appear very much in the driving seat for the Ivory Coast international following Arsenal's move for Nicolas Pepe and they are expected to launch one final push to get their man.

Any deal would almost certainly be in excess of the biggest deal of the British window to date – Maguire's £80m switch to Old Trafford.

Loved walking out on the pitch after today’s game with my little King. Finished the season on a high and happy for the #CPFCFamily because you deserved it. Thank you for all your support this season it’s been massively appreciated pic.twitter.com/kdKODZUGRB — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 12, 2019