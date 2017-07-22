Real Madrid set to secure top target, Neymar poised to leave Barcelona and other transfer news and rumours of the day- 22nd July 2017

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 22 Jul 2017, 16:49 IST

Zidane is confident of securing his top target this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest updates on what's panning out in the transfer market that could have a telling effect on the upcoming season in Europe!

La Liga

Bernabeu bound?

Real Madrid ready to seal the deal for top summer target

The biggest break-the-bank saga of this summer transfer window seems to finally be coming to an end as Real Madrid are confident of breaking the world record to land Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco for a staggering £120m, according to reports from The Sun. Los Blancos have agreed terms with the 18-year-old and will look to close the deal within two weeks.

The 18-year-old, who is valued at an eye-popping £123m, has been the subject of interest for many European clubs and Los Blancos finally seem to be the ones who are getting his signature.

Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid manager holds Mbappe in high regard and had this to say about the French youngster: “He’s a very good player. His talent at 18 years and his personality are very good. As a player, I like everything he showed last year. He’s not my player so I can’t say more."

Neymar all set to leave Barcelona

MSN no more?

Sources close to Neymar have told Sky Sports News that the Brazilian’s chances of leaving are ‘90%’. Speculations had surfaced in the recent weeks which suggested that Neymar wanted to break free from the shadow of Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to break the bank to sign the 25-year-old whose buy-out clause stands at a massive £196m.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Brazilian wizard has agreed a €30 million-a-year deal with a bonus of €40 million which will be paid by the Ligue 1 giants as soon as the player signs his contract with them. Neymar will also be offered a private jet to fly home whenever he wants to and his father will earn 15% of his salary, according to the report.

Barca step up interest in Paulo Dybala as Allegri says he is not worried

Allegri is unfazed by the Dybala rumours

As a Neymar exit looks more likely by the day, the Catalans have stepped up their interest in Paulo Dybala of Juventus. But Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri remains unfazed by the claims.

"I'm not afraid to lose Dybala," Allegri answered reporters in New Jersey on Friday.

"I do not know first hand what's happening with Neymar and PSG, so I do not know if that premise will be fulfilled if Barcelona have to sign a substitute. I'm not worried." He also went on to add that Dybala would not be leaving the club.

Barcelona fire Coutinho warning

Coutinho recently signed a new contract with Liverpool

The Sun reports that Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund is second on Barca’s wish-list if they fail to sign Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp dismissed the Catalans' initial bid of around £72m for the Brazilian by saying, “We are not a selling club.”

Barcelona, who are known to be Coutinho's dream destination, have been monitoring Dembele and the Brazilian for two years now.