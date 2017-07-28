Gareth Bale's future in doubt and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 28th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jul 2017, 21:20 IST

Lionel Messi wants Dele Alli at FC Barcelona

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 28, 2017:

La Liga

Lionel Messi prefers Dele Alli to Philippe Coutinho

According to sources close to the Argentine, Messi wants Barcelona to pursue Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli this summer. Messi is reportedly impressed by Alli's rise in the Premier League and thinks that the 20-year-old can prove to be a better buy for the Catalans than Coutinho. Barcelona have been courting Liverpool's number 10 and have already seen a £72 million bid for the Brazilian be rejected.

Zinedine Zidane cannot guarantee Gareth Bale's future

The Real Madrid manager has revealed that he cannot guarantee that the famous troika of Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo will line up together next season. Gareth Bale has turned out to be the weak link among the three which has given Manchester United a boost in their chase of the Welshman. United had made a bid of around £100 million for Bale in 2013 but the winger decided to join the Los Blancos instead.

Lucas Perez close to a move back to Deportivo La Coruna

According to AS, Lucas Perez is close to signing a lucrative 10-year contract with the La Liga club. His agent Rodrigo Fernandez is in London to finalize the finances of the deal. Deportivo are ready to pay €10 million for the 28-year-old but Arsenal are hoping to earn at least €14 million for the striker.