Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona superstar at Juventus, Man City closing in on first signing and more: Transfer round-up, July 9, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 69.24K // 09 Jul 2018, 20:11 IST

Ronaldo set to hurt FC Barcelona once more

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 9, 2018:

Premier League

Man City's first summer signing

Riyad Mahrez to undergo Manchester City medical in the next 48 hours

Pep Guardiola is finally set to land his long-term target in the form of Riyad Mahrez. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City and Leicester City have agreed upon a £60 million fee for the Algerian forward. It is believed that Mahrez will undertake a City medical in the next 48 hours.

The Premier League champions were embroiled in talks since the past month or so after failing to reach an agreement this past January. Guardiola was keen on landing Mahrez on the deadline day of the winter transfer window but Leicester's extravagant demands put City off.

Mahrez went AWOL after Leicester's firm stance but returned to training after 10 days and finished the season strongly with four league goals in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the Foxes are closing in on the signing of Norwich City's James Maddison as Mahrez's replacement.

Three-way race for Steven N'Zonzi

Le10 Sport has reported that as many as three Premier League clubs are interested in the services of Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi. It is stated that Everton and West Ham United are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of the midfield enforcer. N'Zonzi has a £30 million release clause at Sevilla.

Arsenal were said to be the front-runners for N'Zonzi until now but Lucas Torreira's signing has opened the floodgates for other teams to make their move. Sevilla have not received any bid for the Frenchman until now but it is reported that N'Zonzi is ready to try out his luck in the Premier League for the third time.