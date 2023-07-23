Tre Penne vs Valmiera Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023 

Tre Penne host Valmiera at the San Marino Stadium on Tuesday (July 25) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Champions of the Campionato Sammarinese di Calcio last season, Tre Penne are coming off a7-1 loss to Icelandic side Breidablik in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson and Agust Hlynsson put them 2-0 up inside 25 minutes before Antonio Barretta pulled one back for Tre Penne. Faroe Islands international Klaemint Olsen added a third for Breidablik before the break. In the second stanza, Tre Penne capitulated further, conceding four more goals.

Speaking of Valmiera, the Latvian side went down 4-2 on aggregate to Olimpija in the first qualifying round of the Champions League last week. The Slovenian side won 2-1 home and away as Valmiera find themselves back in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Their previous two appearances in the same ended in heartbreak. In the inaugural 2021-22 season, Valmiera lost 2-1 on aggregate to Lithuanian side Suduva in the first qualifying round. Last year, the Latvian were beaten 5-2 on aggregate to Macedonian side Shkendija in the second round of the qualifiers.

For the first time, the club won the Virsliga, the top division of Latvian football, in 2022, but their title defence this season has been poor. After 23 rounds of games, Valmiera are third in the league standings with 34 points, 21 behind leaders RFS Liga.

Tre Penne vs Valmiera Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tre Penne and Valmiera meet for the first time.

Valmiera have never won any European qualifier, losing six and drawing once in seven games.

Tre Penne's only win in European qualifiers was a 1-0 win over Armenian side Shirak in 2013 in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Valmiera are winless in four games.

Tre Penne vs Valmiera Prediction

Tre Penne have been atrocious in Europe recently. Their last three qualifying ties, including two-legged encounters, have seen them concede at least seven times. Valmiera haven't really covered themselves in glory either but prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Tre Penne 0-2 Valmiera

Tre Penne vs Valmiera Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valmiera

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No