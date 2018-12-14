'Trophies matter', says Mourinho ahead of Man Utd-Liverpool clash

Manchester, Dec 14 (AFP) Jose Mourinho says success is best measured in trophies as he prepares to take his injury-hit Manchester United squad to high-flying Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League before the weekend round of matches but have yet to win a trophy under the management of Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge since October 2015.

The 18-times English champions have won just one prize in the past 12 years -- the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish in 2012 -- despite featuring in two European finals.

Mourinho won the Europa League and FA Cup in his first season at Old Trafford but ended last season empty-handed and his team are lagging 16 points behind Klopp's side in this season's title race.

"I think trophies matter, yeah," said Mourinho. "I think it matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophies.

"I think sometimes just to say it is not very intelligent. But when you have the potential you have nothing to hide.

"I don't read much but I think they (Liverpool) have said that their objective is to win the Premier League," he added.

Even though Klopp has yet to win silverware at Anfield, Mourinho acknowledges that the Liverpool manager has built a team in his own image, full of attacking intent.

By contrast, the United manager believes he is still a long way from having a team that reflects the way he wants to play.

"A football team is not just about spending the money," said Mourinho.

"A football team is a little bit like a house. A house is not just about buying your furniture. You have to do work on the house and when it's ready you buy the furniture.

"You spend money on the best possible furniture and then you are ready to live in an amazing house."

- Injury toll -

===============

Mourinho faces taking a depleted squad to Anfield on Sunday, with several players battling to recover from the injuries that kept them out of Wednesday's Champions League defeat in Valencia.

Defender Victor Lindelof and forward Alexis Sanchez will definitely miss the game as they continue to recover from hamstring injuries.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay and Marcos Rojo will be assessed to ascertain whether they can return against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper David de Gea and midfielder Nemanja Matic, who were rested against Valencia, will return, but United's manager remains unsure how many players he will have to choose from.

"In Valencia, only De Gea and Matic were available to play and didn't travel by decision," he said.

"Apart from that, the other players who didn't travel were not fit to play in Valencia. All of them had injuries and they were not ready.

"All of them didn't train yesterday again and today there will be a little introduction to training -- I don't want to say test -- to see the answer, to see if we can increase it a little bit tomorrow to have them available for Sunday. I hope that some will be available but for sure some will not be