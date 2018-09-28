Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Trophies over goals for Chelsea star Hazard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    28 Sep 2018, 05:23 IST
EdenHazard-cropped
Chelsea's star attacker Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard does not care about scoring goals as the Chelsea star eyes trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard hit the headlines with a sensational solo goal to lead Chelsea to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Wednesday's stunning individual effort took Hazard's tally to six goals for the season in all competitions, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

However, Hazard – who has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup since arriving from Lille in 2012 – is more concerned about silverware and not goals.

"I don't have [goal] targets to be fair - my only target is to win something every year. I want to win trophies," he said.

"It is not important how many goals I score. You know me, I don't care about that. I just want to enjoy my football and win games.

"At the moment I am scoring goals, that is why everyone is talking for me to be in the top three [players].

"It is a pleasure to be there. I just want to keep going. I am the same player as two years ago, three years ago. I'm now in a period that I score a lot of goals, and hopefully I keep on scoring. It won't be simple. Definitely not in the Premier League.

"I'm feeling good since the FA Cup final. Something you see. I play in strong teams, here with Chelsea and with Belgium who were very good at the World Cup, and that helps me to perform better too."

Hazard, who is yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea amid reported interest from Real Madrid, will look to repeat his heroics when the Blues face Liverpool again in the Premier League on Saturday.

