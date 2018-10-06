×
Tuchel and PSG wary of 'extraordinary' Lyon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    06 Oct 2018, 13:49 IST
thomastuchel-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel and Paris Saint-Germain are aware Sunday's opponents Lyon have saved their best performances for the biggest stage this season.

PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and 10 ahead of Lyon with a 100 per cent record, but Tuchel is keen for his side to not rest on their laurels.

Lyon stunned Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League and overcame Marseille 4-2 just four days later in September, so the former Borussia Dortmund boss knows this is not a game the champions can take lightly.

"It's a difficult match against a top team," he told a news conference. "Lyon are an extraordinary side.

"And you can see they play their best games against very top teams like Marseille and Manchester City. We have prepared ourselves very seriously."

PSG have won their opening eight league games – a feat matched only by Olympique Lillois in 1936-37 – and Tuchel wants to maintain their commanding performances on a consistent basis.

"My players have shown they were hungry for wins. It is important that we continue to train with the same state of mind, the same mentality," he added. "It's our challenge to show that we want to win every game.

"The challenge is to play with this level of intensity in every game. This is a very important match and we have the opportunity to make a Ligue 1 record."

