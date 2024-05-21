"Tuchel has to come back", "Must be some kind of joke" - Fans react as Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the news that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had left the club by mutual termination. A report from Matt Law of The Telegraph claimed that the decision to remove the Argentinian from his position had been taken following the end-of-season review meeting.

One fan hoped for a return of Thomas Tuchel, saying:

Tuchel has to come back to be fair

While another expressed frustration with the decision, saying:

Like how? This must be some kind of joke.

Here are some fan reactions:

The decision comes as a surprise for many after Chelsea's excellent run of form at end the year. After a difficult start to the campaign, with them finding themselves in 11th after the first half of the season, the Blues bounced back strongly, finishing with five wins on the trot in the league to finish in sixth place.

They also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, losing to Liverpool, while also making the semi-finals of the FA Cup, bowing out to Manchester City.

The report from The Telegraph goes on to claim that four frontrunners have emerged to take up the job at Stamford Bridge. Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Girona's Michel, Vfb Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness and Leicester City's Enzo Maresca are believed to be in the running to replace Pochettino.

Journalist claims Chelsea star's future at the club in doubt

Chilwell could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Ben Chilwell could leave Chelsea in the summer. While he expected the left-back to stay, the journalist suggested that his spot at the club was not safe.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“It’s a big blow for him not to be in the England squad and he will be looked at as a big casualty for not even making the provisional side, especially as Luke Shaw made it. This will now lead into a longer conversation about his club future because his spot at Chelsea is not 100 percent safe.

“Personally I think he will stay, I think we will see him bounce back from a frustrating season and the injuries that have held him back. But there are people I speak to who are a little more doubtful about that.”

It has been a difficult season for Chilwell, who missed most of the season with injury. He made just 21 appearances across all competitions, bagging just one assist this campaign.

Marc Cucurella's return to form towards the end of the season, along with Ian Maatsen's brilliant performances on loan at Borussia Dortmund, could spell the end of the 27-year-old's Chelsea career.