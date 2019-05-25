×
Tuchel expects PSG stay despite late-season wobble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    25 May 2019, 04:24 IST
ThomasTuchel - cropped
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel expects to still be Paris Saint-Germain head coach next season, but he acknowledges the situation could "change every day".

PSG won the Ligue 1 title, but crashed out of the Champions League and Coupe de la Ligue early, as well as losing the Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties.

The shoot-out defeat to Rennes came in the final weeks of the season as PSG won just three of 10 matches in all competitions, also including Friday's 3-1 loss at Reims.

Champions PSG were completely outplayed away from home in their last game of the campaign, yet Tuchel was positive for the future at full-time.

"I think I can say yes [I will stay]," Tuchel told a post-match news conference. "But, in football, it can change every day.

"You often ask me, but I am here. If it changes, it will not be down to me."

Tuchel has repeatedly bemoaned the size of the PSG squad and so recruitment will be required before next season.

But the German coach also believes a change in attitude is required going forward, calling for togetherness after reports of clashes behind the scenes.

Record-signing Neymar was said to have clashed with a number of team-mates, although PSG subsequently denied these incidents in a statement.

"We have to focus, be together, the club, the staff, the team," Tuchel said.

"We must be strict and find our spirit, our way of working from the beginning of the season. We have to be consistent in our decisions, all together."

