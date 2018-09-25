Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tuchel explains why he likes Neymar at number 10

Omnisport
22   //    25 Sep 2018, 20:15 IST
Neymar - cropped
PSG star Neymar in action against Rennes

Thomas Tuchel is keen to continue using Neymar as a number 10 for Paris Saint-Germain to involve him in more attacking plays.

Neymar has primarily operated from the left since joining PSG from Barcelona in August 2017, but this season Tuchel has at times deployed him in a central playmaking role.

The Brazilian started on the wing against Rennes on Sunday but was shifted to the middle in the second half and played a key role in the Thomas Meunier and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's goals.

On Tuesday Tuchel explained why he likes to use Neymar in that area when addressing the media ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Reims.

"Of course he likes to be there and we like to have him in the number 10 position because he is involved in every attack, not only from the left," said the German.

"He has the chance to be a bit more free and be in the centre of the game and we have the chance to involve him in every attack we make.

"If you involve Neymar in your attacks, there's a high possibility that you create chances.

"This is how I think about players, so what can we get from them and what do we want from them and this is why it's a good option to play with Ney in the centre."

PSG already have a five-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit, having won all six of their fixtures.

