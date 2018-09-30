Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tuchel isn't a magician – Deschamps doubts PSG's Champions League chances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    30 Sep 2018, 16:05 IST
ThomasTuchel-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Didier Deschamps has warned Thomas Tuchel's commendable qualities as a coach may not be enough to deliver Paris Saint-Germain the Champions League.

PSG won five of the past six domestic titles and have already opened a sizeable gap after eight matches of the new season.

But the domestic dominance is yet to translate into European success despite chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi's heavy investment in a succession of marquee signings.

Tuchel has been tasked with improving on a series of premature exits and, while World Cup winner Deschamps admires the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, he harbours concerns over the competitive preparation provided in Ligue 1.

"[Tuchel] has a high level of social skills, works meticulously, has authority and at the same time has a certain closeness to the players," Deschamps told Bild.

"[But] there is a lot going on Paris. He's not a magician.

"They play in a league where they win most of the games even with the handbrake on and then suddenly find themselves in the Champions League again, against an opponent where the quality and aggression is completely different.

"The squad is not used to that."

Beaten 3-2 at Liverpool earlier this month, PSG will attempt to get their Champions League campaign back on track when Group C outsiders Red Star Belgrade visit on Wednesday.

They head into that match following a comfortable 3-0 victory at Nice that saw them become the second side in Ligue 1 history to win their opening eight games.

PSG attack lacked aggression, says Tuchel
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
Bayern approach arrived too late - Tuchel
Neymar to face Liverpool, confirms PSG's Tuchel
Angel delight - Di Maria 'a gift' for Paris...
Paris Saint-Germain's positive response buoys Tuchel
Strict and astute, Thomas Tuchel is the right coach for PSG
Best FIFA Football Men's awards: Modric ends the...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
There is no problem with Cavani - Tuchel silences rumours...
