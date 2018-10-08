×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tuchel: Mbappe could've scored seven goals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    08 Oct 2018, 05:19 IST
Mbappe-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel said Kylian Mbappe could have scored seven goals after the teenage sensation ran riot by netting four against Lyon.

It was the Mbappe show as the 19-year-old forward scored four times in PSG's 5-0 rout of Ligue 1 rivals Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Mbappe netted four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes – no other player having scored four goals in a single Ligue 1 match quicker over the last 45 seasons.

The France international and World Cup winner also became the youngest player – at 19 years and nine months – to score four goals in one game in the same amount of time.

Speaking about Mbappe post-match, Tuchel told reporters: "He did not have much luck against [Red Star] Belgrade [in the 6-1 Champions League rout of the Serbian champions]. He has shown a great mentality in training these past two days.

"[Against Lyon] he worked a lot tactically for the team and defensively sacrificed himself. He received his award with his four goals and he could have scored five, six or seven! 

"I'm very satisfied because he has not lost confidence, he has been magnificent. With Neymar they were dangerous all the time."

Earlier in the match, Mbappe had won the penalty for Neymar's opener as the star duo combined for the record-breaking Ligue 1 leaders, who became the first side to have won all nine of their opening league matches in the history of France's top flight.

Asked if the Mbappe-Neymar partnership is the best attacking duo in football, Tuchel replied: "One of the best yes. But don't forget [Edinson] Cavani or [Angel] Di Maria, nor the other players. 

"I know you're looking for a big headline but the team have suffered and it's everyone's efforts that have been rewarded. We have some of the best players in the world but that will be all [laughs]."

Omnisport
NEWS
PSG boss Tuchel lauds 'unbelievably talented' Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Mbappe will return for PSG after ban
RELATED STORY
Tuchel keen to guide PSG star Mbappe after World Cup heroics
RELATED STORY
Tuchel unsurprised by special PSG performance
RELATED STORY
PSG's Tuchel to be patient with World Cup stars Neymar,...
RELATED STORY
Tuchel defends Mbappe after red card
RELATED STORY
5 prodigies that were at a similar level to Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Angel delight - Di Maria 'a gift' for Paris...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain send Ligue 1 records tumbling
RELATED STORY
PSG's Neymar one of Europe's best, says Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us