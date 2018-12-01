Tuchel: Neymar and Mbappe ready and raring to go

Neymar (left) and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are ready and raring to go against Bordeaux on Sunday, but Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is yet to make a call on the pair.

The Ligue 1 leaders' headline duo returned after injuries to inspire PSG to a 2-1 Champions League win over Liverpool on Wednesday, with Neymar on target.

The Brazil star played the whole game, while Mbappe was withdrawn five minutes from time as Tuchel's side moved into second place in Group C.

Tuchel confirmed both were in the running to feature at the Matmut Atlantique as the capital club seek to make it 15 top-flight wins in a row, although they will be without Thomas Meunier.

"Thomas is not available," said the German. "He will return on Sunday evening to Paris, because at the moment he is in Belgium. He will resume training with us from Monday.

"I think Kylian and Ney can play. They want to play, but I have to talk with them before and after training to find out how they are physically.

"They are not injured players, but Marquinhos and Juan Bernat, they were resting [on Friday]. They did only care. They are fit."

Tuchel also conceded he had yet to decide on who would start in goal, with Gianluigi Buffon – who played in midweek – and Alphonse Areola having each played seven Ligue 1 games this term.

"First, I'm proud to have these two goalkeepers," added Tuchel. "They are two extraordinary boys. These are two very professional players. They are really like a team, there is no unhealthy competition.

"I have not yet spoken with Gigi and Alphonse to make a decision."