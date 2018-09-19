Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool not logical or correct

Omnisport
NEWS
News
563   //    19 Sep 2018, 05:46 IST
ThomasTuchel-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel felt his side's last-gasp Champions League defeat at Liverpool was "not logical or correct".

PSG's Group C campaign opened in losing fashion, the French champions beaten 3-2 by last season's finalists Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Tuchel's men overturned a 2-0 deficit thanks to Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe – who restored parity with seven minutes remaining on Merseyside.

PSG, however, succumbed to a stoppage-time winner from Roberto Firmino, much to the disappointment of Tuchel post-match.

"Maybe the score didn't tell the story of the game," he said. "Right at the end, we had the chance with Julian Draxler that could have won it before Liverpool scored.

"We put in a great performance in the first half. For me, the result was not logical or correct.

"We conceded two goals in the first half but never at any point did we lose our confidence.

"We played with a lot of bravery and mental strength. Maybe in the second half we gave the ball away too easily but this is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has worked with his team for three years, Liverpool press you and make it hard. But we never lost our shape.

"Through our efforts we managed to get the equalising goal. But the end was very, very tough."

