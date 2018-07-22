Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tuchel seeks Rabiot answers as Barca rumours persist

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.30K   //    22 Jul 2018, 15:07 IST
Rabiot PSG Real Madrid Champions 06032018

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged Adrien Rabiot to decide his future amid ongoing links to Barcelona.

The French midfielder is reportedly set to become the subject of a €40 million bid from the LaLiga champions, who are looking to strengthen following the departure of Paulinho.

Barca great Xavi endorsed the potential new arrival, hailing the 23-year-old as a perfect fit for the club, while Clement Lenglet has encouraged his compatriot to join him at Camp Nou.

Though he captained the team in a 3-1 friendly defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday, Tuchel admitted the likelihood of Rabiot remaining in Paris was uncertain.

"Of course I would love him to stay. Everyone has seen his potential and there's still room to grow," Tuchel told reporters.

"In relation to his contract situation, he's the one who has the last word. Everything depends on him.

"He can stay and adapt to our style or leave the club and try a new experience."

Rabiot was handed his PSG debut by Carlo Ancelotti in 2012 and has since established himself as a first-team regular, making 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

