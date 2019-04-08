×
Tuchel takes blame for PSG draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
08 Apr 2019, 06:20 IST
Tuchel-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel accepted fault for the 2-2 stalemate against Strasbourg as the Ligue 1 champions were forced to wait to clinch another domestic title.

It was a frustrating night for PSG, who were held to a surprise draw by visiting Strasbourg in Paris on Sunday – a result that delayed the French giants' championship celebrations.

Thilo Kehrer's 82nd-minute equaliser salvaged a draw for PSG after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's astonishing miss – the Cameroon forward inexplicably stopping team-mate Christopher Nkunku's chip over goalkeeper Matz Sels on the line with his left foot just as the ball was about to roll into the net.

Reflecting on the match, Tuchel told reporters: "I'm upset because I made a bad decision before the game. With an overly offensive playing structure. It was not possible for us to control the counterattacks during the first half.

"It was very difficult to control the counterattacks. We changed that at half-time. In the second half we controlled the game and played on the other side.

"Strasbourg had no goalscoring opportunities. It's my fault today during the first half of the game. It's a shame because my team is mentally tired because we are still only 14 or 15 players. Always a small group in training.

"It was necessary to protect our players and our game and give rhythm. I didn't do it. It's my fault and I'm offended."

Omnisport
NEWS
