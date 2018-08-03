Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tuchel won't take risks with Neymar in Trophee des Champions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
351   //    03 Aug 2018, 16:59 IST
neymar-cropped
PSG's Neymar in action for Brazil at the World Cup

Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are unlikely to be risked against Monaco in Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash, according to Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Brazil trio all joined up with PSG this week after an extended break following their World Cup exploits.

Neymar has not played for PSG since breaking his foot at the end of February, an injury which brought an early conclusion to his season and initially put his World Cup participation in doubt.

For a few months after his injury, it was widely reported Neymar's PSG career was over, before he moved to silence rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

He is together again with his team-mates in Shenzhen ahead of Saturday's traditional season curtain-raiser, although Tuchel is wary of rushing him back.

"I am already very happy that they are here, with the group," Tuchel told a news conference in China on Friday.

"It's very important. Thiago arrived first. I will not take any chances with them; it is my duty to take care of them. I must be very careful with them.

"I have an idea of what [team] I want to face Monaco, but I will not tell you. I will talk with the players.

"I have to take into account the training this afternoon [Friday], but also their journey, jet lag and also the quality of their sleep. They are able to play, but I do not know how long for."

Club captain Silva acknowledged that PSG are not 100 per cent ready physically to face Monaco.

"The Trophee des Champios is special for starting the season," he added. "We are used to winning it and we will try to do it again.

"We will have to give everything because it will be very difficult. We are not 100 per cent physically, but mentally we are strong.

"Monaco is a problem for us and it will be worse [on Saturday] because we are not 100 per cent ready."

Omnisport
NEWS
