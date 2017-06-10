Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies

Schalke had reservations over moving for Thomas Tuchel due to his time as Borussia Dortmund head coach.

Thomas Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund coach

Thomas Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke so soon after his association with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, says Clemens Tonnies.

On Friday, Schalke appointed 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco as the club's new head coach despite him having only had three months as a senior boss at second-tier side Erzgebirge Aue.

Tuchel was available after parting company with Dortmund despite leading them to third place in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal glory after his relationship with club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke apparently soured.

But Tonnies, chairman of Schalke's supervisory board, said it would have been unwise to make a move for Tuchel due to the club's rivalry with Dortmund.

"Tuchel is an outstanding coach, that is completely clear," he told Funke Mediengruppe. "But I do not know if it would have been a good fit at this time, to get him so fresh from an arch-rival.

"I do know that we would not have been overwhelmed by it."

Schalke endured a disappointing campaign under Markus Weinzierl last term and he paid the price for a 10th-place finish after just one season in charge.

Tonnies added: "Our ambition is to play in the Champions League, not just mine but the fans', the members' – we want to be one of the big forces within the Bundesliga."