Tunisia held 2-2 by 10-man Turkey in World Cup warmup

Associated Press
News 02 Jun 2018, 03:02 IST
AP Image

GENEVA (AP) — Tunisia conceded a last-gasp equalizer against 10-man Turkey on Friday to register a 2-2 draw in a World Cup warm-up for the second game running.

Four days after producing a two-goal comeback against Euro 2016 champion Portugal, Tunisia went behind to Turkey captain Cenk Tosun's 54th-minute penalty.

Anice Badri fired in a rising half-volley from 20 meters (yards) to equalize two minutes later before Tosun was shown a red card after leaving the pitch to argue with fans.

Tunisia captain Ferjani Sassi put his side ahead in the 79th minute when his low shot went in off goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili's right-hand post.

Turkey then leveled in the 90th minute when Caglar Soyuncu scored from close range following a quickly-taken free kick, a goal that sparked a pitch invasion by its fans.

Tunisia will open its World Cup Group G program against England on June 18 before going on to play Belgium and Panama.

Portugal held by Tunisia in World Cup warm-up match
WORLD CUP: Tunisia forced to reorganize after loss of Msakni
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #22 Socrates
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup
Tunisia talisman ruled out of World Cup
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
