Tunisia vs Botswana Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023 

Tunisia host Botswana at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Thursday (September 7) in the final round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong qualification campaign, clinching spot in the finals. Tunisia, though, lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their last group game, failing to register a shot on target. Tunisia are second in Group J with 10 points from five games.

Botswana, meanwhile, have struggled in the qualifiers and will miss out on the continental showpiece for a sixth straight time. They beat Libya 1-0 last time out, with Gape Mohutsiwa scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval. The visitors are third in the standings with just four points from five games.

Tunisia vs Botswana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams, with Tunisia leading 3-2.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Tunisia are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Botswana have kept three clean sheets in four games across competitions after failing to register any in five.

Tunisia have the best defensive record in the AFCON qualifiers, conceding once.

Tunisia vs Botswana Prediction

Tunisia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost one of their last five games across competitions. They have performed well in this fixture recently.

Botswana, meanwhile, are also winless in two games and have won two of their last nine outings. Their last win on the road came in 2015, so they could see defeat again.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Botswana

Tunisia vs Botswana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)