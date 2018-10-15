×
Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barca's Turan for fight

Associated Press
NEWS
News
182   //    15 Oct 2018, 21:59 IST
AP Image

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run media says prosecutors are seeking more than 12 years imprisonment for Barcelona footballer Arda Turan for a nightclub fight in which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer.

The fight last week between Turan and pop singer Berkay Sahin in a nightclub began after the midfielder allegedly made comments to the singer's wife.

Turan, who is on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir, allegedly later entered a hospital where the singer was being treated, brandishing a gun.

Anadolu Agency said on Monday Turan faces a 12 1/2 year sentence. Other media said Turan was being charged with sexual harassment, possession of an unlicensed gun, deliberate injury, and willfully endangering public security.

Sahin faces a two-year term for insulting Turan.

A court needs to accept the charges before trial can begin.

Associated Press
NEWS
