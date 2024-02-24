Twente vs Go Ahead Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Twente and Go Ahead Eagles battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 23 fixture on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to FC Utrecht. Jens Toornstra's 29th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 win at Heerenveen. Jakob Breum and Victor Edvardsen scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The victory left them in sixth spot, having garnered 34 points from 22 games, while Twente are third with 44 points after 22 games.

Twente vs Go Ahead Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 33 times Twente lead 33-17.

Their most recent meeting in December 2023 saw Twente claim a 3-1 away win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Twente's last five league games have seen at least one side fail to score..

Four of Go Ahead's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Go Ahead's last six competitive games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Twente vs Go Ahead Prediction

Twente fell to a shock home defeat to Utrecht at the weekend and have an opportunity to right that wrong in front of their fans.

They are too far off the pace to compete with the top-two and are just five points ahead of fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar as they seek to secure a top-three spot and a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Go Ahead, meanwhile, have hit a purple patch in recent weeks and are unbeaten in five league games, winning three. They have won their last three away league games and have lost just one of their last six visits, winning thrice.

Expect Twente to claim all three points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 Go Ahead

Twente vs Go Ahead Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half