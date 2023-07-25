Twente vs Hammarby Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

In their first competitive game of the new campaign, Twente take on Hammarby at De Grolsch Veste in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

Twente enjoyed a decent pre-season, thrashing Odense 7-1 in their first friendly outing on July 15 before drawing 2-2 with Schalke last time out. Joseph Oosting’s side are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning eight since a 1-0 loss at Utrecht in April.

The Dutch side booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers after edging out Heerenveen and Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie playoffs in June.

Hammarby, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth in the Allsvenskan, as they lost 1-0 to Brommapojkarna at the weekend. Before that, Marti Cifuentes’ men were on a run of successive league wins, seeing off Sirius and Kalmar.

The Swedish team will look to bounce back to winning ways and begin their quest for European football on the front foot.

Twente vs Hammarby Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from their last five meetings, Twente boast a slightly upper hand in the fixture.

Hammarby have picked up one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Twente have won their last five home games and are unbeaten in ten home outings, winning eight since a 1-0 loss to Ajax in February.

Cifuentes’s side have managed just one win in their last 11 away games across competitions, losing seven since March.

Twente vs Hammarby Prediction

Twente will lick their lips as they take on a Hammarby side who have struggled from home. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, the Dutch side should claim a comfortable win but might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Hammarby

Twente vs Hammarby Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente

Tip 2: First to score - Twente (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Twente’s last ten outings.)