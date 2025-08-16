Twente vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:11 GMT
Twente v PSV Eindhoven - Eredivisie 2024/2025 - Source: Getty
Twente host PSV in the Eredivisie

Twente will invite PSV to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The two sides will meet in the second match of a league campaign for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Ad

The hosts got their campaign underway with a 1-0 away loss to PEC Zwolle last week and will look to leave a better record of themselves in their first home game of the season.

The reigning champions got their title defense underway with a comfortable 6-1 home triumph over Sparta Rotterdam. Ivan Perišić, Ruben van Bommel, and Sergiño Dest scored in the first half, while Joey Veerman, Yarek Gasiorowski, and Guus Til added goals after the break.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths 145 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 70 wins. The hosts have 27 wins, and 48 games have ended in draws.
  • The visitors secured a league double over the Tukkers last season, recording a 9-2 win on aggregate.
  • The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the Eredivisie, suffering five losses.
  • Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • The Tukkers have scored one goal apiece in four of their last six meetings against the visitors, failing to score in the other two.
  • Boeren are on an eight-game winning streak in the Eredivisie. They have scored at least three goals in these games.
  • The Tukkers have won just one of their last five Eredivisie regular-season home games while suffering three defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in these games.
Ad

Twente vs PSV Prediction

Twente have lost their last three regular-season games in the Eredivisie, failing to score in the last two. Notably, they have won just one of their last 11 home meetings against the defending champions.

Sam Lammers is nursing a knee injury and will miss this crucial match. Ricky van Wolfswinkel is expected to retain his place as the lone striker in the starting XI for this match.

Ad

Rood-witten have won their two competitive games this season, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are on a five-game winning streak in away games in the Eredivisie, scoring three goals apiece in all of them.

Ricardo Pepi is recovering from a major injury and won't be risked here. Peter Bosz will likely stick with a similar starting XI from their win over Sparta last week.

Ad

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture recently, and considering their current form, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Twente 1-3 PSV

Twente vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications