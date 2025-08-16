Twente vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Twente will invite PSV to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The two sides will meet in the second match of a league campaign for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
The hosts got their campaign underway with a 1-0 away loss to PEC Zwolle last week and will look to leave a better record of themselves in their first home game of the season.
The reigning champions got their title defense underway with a comfortable 6-1 home triumph over Sparta Rotterdam. Ivan Perišić, Ruben van Bommel, and Sergiño Dest scored in the first half, while Joey Veerman, Yarek Gasiorowski, and Guus Til added goals after the break.
Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 145 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 70 wins. The hosts have 27 wins, and 48 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors secured a league double over the Tukkers last season, recording a 9-2 win on aggregate.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the Eredivisie, suffering five losses.
- Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The Tukkers have scored one goal apiece in four of their last six meetings against the visitors, failing to score in the other two.
- Boeren are on an eight-game winning streak in the Eredivisie. They have scored at least three goals in these games.
- The Tukkers have won just one of their last five Eredivisie regular-season home games while suffering three defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in these games.
Twente vs PSV Prediction
Twente have lost their last three regular-season games in the Eredivisie, failing to score in the last two. Notably, they have won just one of their last 11 home meetings against the defending champions.
Sam Lammers is nursing a knee injury and will miss this crucial match. Ricky van Wolfswinkel is expected to retain his place as the lone striker in the starting XI for this match.
Rood-witten have won their two competitive games this season, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are on a five-game winning streak in away games in the Eredivisie, scoring three goals apiece in all of them.
Ricardo Pepi is recovering from a major injury and won't be risked here. Peter Bosz will likely stick with a similar starting XI from their win over Sparta last week.
The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture recently, and considering their current form, we back them to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Twente 1-3 PSV
Twente vs PSV Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSV to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes