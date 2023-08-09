Twente vs Riga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Twente host Riga at the De Grolsch Veste on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Tukkers are making their first excursion in Europe since the 2014-15 season after finishing fifth in the Dutch Eredivisie last term before winning the European competition playoffs.

In the last round of the European qualifiers, Joseph Oosting's side overcame Hammarby 2-1 on aggregate. They secured a narrow 1-0 win at home before holding the Swedish team to a 1-1 draw in the return. Hammarby had won the match 1-0 in regulation time, sending the tie into extra time, where Sem Stejin, scorer of their winner in the first leg, came back to haunt the Bajen.

Meanwhile, Riga fought back from a first-leg deficit to beat Kecskemet in the second qualifying round. The Hungarian side beat them 2-1 at home, but Riga staged an incredible comeback in the return.

Martin Levente Vago scored in the seventh minute for Keckskemet, making it 3-1 for them on aggregate and pushing the Latvian side to the brink. However, Ngonda Muzinga and Gauthier Mankenda, who scored in stoppage time, got them back into the tie.

The game went to extra time where Mouhamed El Bachir Ngom scored another stoppage time goal, in the 122nd minute, to complete the turnaround and send Riga through.

Twente vs Riga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Twente have won one of their last five games in European qualifiers: a 1-0 defeat of Hammarby in the last round.

Riga have lost their last three away games in European qualifiers.

Riga have won their last three games across competitions.

Twente's Sem Stejin is looking to score in his third consecutive European qualifier.

Twente vs Riga Prediction

Twente are playing in Europe after a long time, which gives Riga the edge. However, the Latvian side have struggled away from home in qualifying, so the Tukkers will look to capitalise on that.

Expect a close game with the hosts to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 Riga

Twente vs Riga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes