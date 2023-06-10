Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023

Twente host Sparta Rotterdam at De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie European competition playoffs on Sunday (June 11).

Twente held Sparta to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Sparta Stadoin and will relish the prospect of finishing the job at home. Van Crooij broke the deadlock for Sparta by the 47th minute. When it seemed like the hosts were headed for a slender lead, Algeria international Ramiz Zerrouki struck in added time to even the scores.

The Tukkers will look to build on that result in the second leg, according to manager Ron Jans. While the 1-1 away draw is widely seen as a mini victory for Twente, the gaffer said that he had expected a win. However, the hosts seem to have emerged from Thursday’s game with an improved confidence level.

The visitors put up a good fight, hoping to claim a comfortable scoreline ahead of their trip to Twente, but the contest was fierce. Sparta had to go on the defensive many times to avoid a home setback, which eventually led to the equaliser. Their overall performance was up to scratch, but the result doesn't guarantee anything.

De Kasteelheren would likely not park the bus at De Grolsch Veste to safeguard their 1-1 draw from the first leg. They would go on the offensive, but that could make them vulnerable to Twente’s assaults. However, Sparta have beat Twente at home before and could do it again.

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games against Sparta.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home clashes with Sparta.

Twente have won four times and drawn once in their last five games at the De Grolsch Veste.

Sparta have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away games.

Twente have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, the same as Sparta.

Form Guide: Twente – D-W-W-W-W: Sparta – D-W-W-W-W

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Vaclav Cerny was unable to improve on his 14-goal tally and ten assists on Thursday but will hope to help his team succeed on Sunday. Vito van Crooij scored in the first leg to take his total to 13 goals alongside 11 assists. He remains Sparta’s top attacking threat.

Twente are expected to prevail, thanks to their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Sparta

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Twente

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Twente to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sparta Rotterdam to score - Yes

