Twitter brutally trolls Real Madrid after heavy 7-3 loss to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Madrid 7-3 in the International Champions Cup

Real Madrid’s poor run in pre-season continued as the they suffered a heavy 7-3 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Zinedine Zidane’s men were totally blown away by the Rojiblancos in a 10-goal thriller, as questions continue to linger over whether they are ready for the new season. Diego Costa was the star of the show as the striker netted a sensational four goals.

Angel Correa, Vitolo and record signing Joao Felix were also among the goals for Diego Simeone’s side. Atleti raced to a 5-0 lead in what ended as a one-sided first half. Costa opened the scoring in the first minute of play, before Joao Felix made it 2-0 after just eight minutes.

Correa added a third, before Costa scored two more in the last 15 minutes of the first half to complete his hat-trick.

Real Madrid put up an improved performance in the second half, but it was still not enough to stop their opponents from running riot. Costa made it 6-0 right after the break, but Nacho immediately pulled one back for the Blancos.

There was still time for Vitolo, Benzema and Sanchez to add their names on the score sheet, as the game ended 7-3 in favor of Atletico Madrid.

This is Real Madrid’s second loss in three pre-season games, following an earlier 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week. Los Blancos have also now conceded 12 goals in three games – a situation that should be of great worry to Zidane ahead of the season.

Meanwhile, the world of social media has gone into full overdrive. Although this is just a pre-season game, rival fans have wasted little time in trolling Real Madrid after the club’s heavy loss to Atletico.

Below are some of the best tweets:

Diego Costa please stop , this Real Madrid guys have families. #RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/k3OxAyZw6Z — M A D I B A☔ (@nelsonob1) July 27, 2019

Zidane: Tuesday “we must sell Bale ASAP”



Bale: Friday set for China move he will earn £1m a week.



Also Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/EWtuSqzAQ7 — GC (@gavincook_66) July 27, 2019

Jovic will be out for 5-8 weeks.



Jovic injured

Mendy injured

Militao on Holiday

Hazard forget his skills in london



Our singings have really impressed so far. 😑😑



Real Madrid 😭

Hahala Madrid 😐 pic.twitter.com/OIj6defqYO — 🛀🏋️⛹️ Sheikh Sab🕴️ (@00900_78601) July 27, 2019

Diego Costa vs Real madrid players😭😂 pic.twitter.com/w03BkcSunc — Alëxïs❌❤🚫 (@ifeh_holluwah) July 27, 2019

Zidane trying to explain to Perez what happened vs atleti. pic.twitter.com/7E1Rwsj6o2 — Tru Blue 🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@Segmarv) July 27, 2019

Thibaut Courtois to Zidane at half time after collecting 5goals . pic.twitter.com/3wqQmdGcL9 — Bourne$🦅 (@Divine6199) July 27, 2019

Gareth Bale was pictured looking at Zidane on the sidelines and laughing at him. Real Madrid are getting humiliated by Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/R3c8uhFzNi — 360Sources (@360Sources) July 27, 2019

Real Madrid: Zidane will bring us back, we’ve got hazard, jovic, mendy



atletico Madrid & Costa and Joao felix: pic.twitter.com/EzV7wUr7La — Wizkid stan account (@WizIion) July 27, 2019

Zidane was brought back to be sacked properly. Can’t play Perez just like that pic.twitter.com/PZxxUusZxJ — ManLikeArsene (@KiddyYusuf) July 27, 2019