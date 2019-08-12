Twitter in splits after Manchester United thump Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the Premier League

Manchester United recorded their biggest win over Chelsea in five decades as they handed the Blues a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were ruthless from the get-go and left nothing to chance in what was a comprehensive performance at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 18th minute, slotting home from the penalty spot after he had been brought down inside the box by Kurt Zouma. Chelsea put up a better performance after conceding the opener, but could not make their dominance count.

Despite beginning the second half in the ascendency, it was United who doubled their lead through the impressive Anthony Martial. The Frenchman tapped home from close range following a pin point cross from Scott McTominay.

Rashford went on to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute with a well-taken strike. The 21-year-old latched onto a long ball from Paul Pogba, neatly controlled the pass and coolly slotted past the on-rushing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There was still time for a fourth as Daniel James came off the bench to mark his debut with a goal. The former Swansea man scored from a deflected shot, after being set up by Pogba. The result looks harsh on Chelsea, especially as the Blues enjoyed the larger share of possession.

Frank Lampard’s men started the game brightly but fizzled out after conceding the first goal and never managed to recover. Meanwhile, United have moved to second place on the league table following their commanding 4-0 win.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were the subject of trolls on social media after succumbing to such a humiliating loss. While some fans targeted individual players, others preferred to take aim at Lampard, who was handed a baptism of fire in his first Premier League game as a manager.

Below are some of the best tweets:

So Chelsea travelled to Old Trafford 4- Nothing?

Well it's just GW 1 😀#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/B1iAcgYTMG — Joseph Friks (@JFriks) August 11, 2019

When Chelsea fans realize they're facing Liverpool next #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/7sj7Ln1eIn — FAROUQ 🚬 (@farouq_yahaya) August 11, 2019

Somebody said Chelsea is doing goals giveaway at Old Trafford eiii u people 😂💔#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/cPZWk706K0 — Atopahene🤴🏽 (@Atopahene_) August 11, 2019

If i didn’t die the day Man city beat Chelsea 6-0 .. I won’t die today #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/hJCS4pRlod — Ballofolli (@Folafoluwa_) August 11, 2019

Chelsea arriving at Old Trafford Vs

Chelsea leaving Old Trafford 😂#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/diRmat1jHI — Pastor Dave⛪🙏 (@strongkonji) August 11, 2019

I think now is the best time to say LAMPARD AND

CHELSEA CAME TO OLD TRAFFORD 4 NOTHING (4-0) #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/WRvILnxrM7 — Anonymous 🐦🐦 (@yhombo9) August 11, 2019

Watching the MOTD coverage later just to see Chelsea getting humiliated 4-0 again:pic.twitter.com/jsR7SsJwBK — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) August 11, 2019

One minute silence for Chelsea who came to Old Trafford 4 nothing. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/gWyqEeUR7e — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) August 11, 2019

Man U vs Chelsea #MUNCHE



This match was very 4-nnyl ooo😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V5WpO7bxXg — 🍷 Daddy Oyoyo (@Blaaq_ie) August 11, 2019

FT: United 4 - 0 Chelsea



Clean sheet

Three points in the bag

Rashford with a brace

Pogba with 2 assists

Martial goal

Daniel James with a debut goal

Wan bissaka and Maguire Looks solid

Smiles back on the faces



OLE’S Red Army 🔴#MUNCHE



pic.twitter.com/FJcSuSpuAk — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al____AJ) August 11, 2019