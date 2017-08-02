Twitter melts down as Barcelona confirm Neymar departure

Paris St-Germain will pay a world record fee, and Twitter went wild!

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

Barcelona have just confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar would like the leave the club. The 25-year-old was given permission to miss training, and will travel to meet with his father to examine the contract offer that PSG have placed on the table.

The move is set to obliterate the world record transfer fee, currently held by Paul Pogba when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United for €105m.

Predictably, Twitter went wild as Barcelona fans and the entire football universe reacted to the stunning news.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave club

Barcelona have just comfirmed that Neymar have asked to leave.



I understand he will also be Ambassador for World Cup in Qatar 2022. — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) August 2, 2017

Football fans 2016: "#MUFC paying £89m for Pogba ruins football!"



Football fans 2017: "Neymar for £198m is good if you want the best." pic.twitter.com/mtPBV4Efrn — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) August 2, 2017

When you realise Neymar is leaving but you're getting €222m pic.twitter.com/KkRS3GYWLC — BACKUP (@BUSQXETS2) August 2, 2017

Neymar officially asking to leave the day after Liverpool demolish Bayern. I hope he knows there's no room in the Liverpool XI for him. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 2, 2017

Hazard left France at 21 to pursue bigger things.



Neymar goes to France at 25 because he couldn't hack a decent league.



Levels. — Dylan (@cfcdyIan) August 2, 2017

In fact it would be quite nice to see some PSG players forcing a PSG shirt over Neymar's head. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 2, 2017

Just an idea but: Barça ditch Qatar as sponsor, amidst talk of how it's not right etc, etc, Qatar take revenge with PSG? — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 2, 2017

When all is said and done, at least Neymar can feed his family now — barcastuff (@barcasstuff) August 2, 2017

Neymar leaving in the prime of his career to go to a league Hazard conquered when he was 21 pic.twitter.com/2vbjZg9Ear — . (@ObsCesced) August 2, 2017

Let's buy Espanyol with the money we get for Neymar and turn them into a local Catalan restaurant — Josip (@jperkovic93) August 2, 2017

Caption this!



How does it feel to be world's most expensive football player? #Pogba #Neymar pic.twitter.com/R4of8imEUU — Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) August 2, 2017

A promotional billboard featuring Neymar on the side of El Corte Ingles shopping centre in Barcelona being is removed. [via @silviofalcon] pic.twitter.com/8pfhaZf8ET — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) August 2, 2017

When Arsenal paid £14,500 for Bryn Jones in 1938 (a world record transfer), the morality of the fee was debated in the House of Commons. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 2, 2017

Barcelona will replace Neymar with Harchester United's Curtis Alexander in a shock £125m move.



[Source: Harchester Chronicle] pic.twitter.com/YvF9p7douw — Coral (@Coral) August 2, 2017

Neymar's record for Barcelona:



186 games ????

105 goals ⚽️

59 assists ????️

8 titles ????

1 treble ????????????



Serious numbers. ???????? pic.twitter.com/6amPo8Fs93 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 2, 2017