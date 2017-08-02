Twitter melts down as Barcelona confirm Neymar departure
Paris St-Germain will pay a world record fee, and Twitter went wild!
Barcelona have just confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar would like the leave the club. The 25-year-old was given permission to miss training, and will travel to meet with his father to examine the contract offer that PSG have placed on the table.
The move is set to obliterate the world record transfer fee, currently held by Paul Pogba when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United for €105m.
Predictably, Twitter went wild as Barcelona fans and the entire football universe reacted to the stunning news.
