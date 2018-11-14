Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri makes return to Premier League as Fulham boss

Former Leicester City manager is set to make a sensational return to the Premier League after he was appointed as the new manager of bottom-table side Fulham.

The decision means Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked after taking five points from 12 matches and conceding 31 goals this season.

Ranieri has reportedly been given a multi-year contract by his new employers.

Fulham have sacked Jokanović and immediately hired Ranieri as his replacement. Welcome back to the Prem, Claudio!#LCFC #Foxes pic.twitter.com/cwLynAy59v — 🦊 LCFCFoxes_com 🦊 (@LCFCFoxes_com) November 14, 2018

Speaking of the decision (via BBC Sport), Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said, "Making a change without having the right answer or succession plan was not an option."

"So having someone of Claudio's calibre ready to accept our challenge was comforting but, most of all, essential."

"Claudio is risk-free and ready-made for the Premier League, and particularly so for what we need at this moment at Fulham."

"His recent body of work with Leicester City is literally legendary, and then you look at Claudio's experience with Chelsea and big clubs throughout Europe, and it's pretty evident we are welcoming an extraordinary football man to Fulham Football Club."

Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, spoke of his new role saying, "It is an honour to accept Mr Khan's invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history," said Ranieri, who spent last season in charge of French club Nantes."

"The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed."

"This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table."

"I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage."

The Italian's first game in charge of his new club will be after the international break on November 24.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

Goodluck to former Chelsea manager and Premier League winner, Claudio Ranieri who today has been announced as the new Fulham manager!



Dilly Ding, Dilly Dong! pic.twitter.com/8HOWxHZpqi — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 14, 2018

Every Leicester fan after seeing Ranieri joining Fulham. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/3gsXccrGBL — Joseph Bramley (@JoeBramley) November 14, 2018

Hoping Ranieri can win Fulham the title next season so we can see this old classic erected again x pic.twitter.com/028oQiaamd — Sambo Leek. (@sambo193) November 14, 2018

Can ranieri do it again..🤷🏼‍♂️ — owen (@tuddiwobba) November 14, 2018

Fulham have sacked there manger and have Claudio Ranieri....

I never thought in anyway has a Man Utd fan I’ll be jealous of Fulham 🤷‍♂️ — luke kirby (@kirby_luke) November 14, 2018

Absolutely gutted to be losing @Jokanovic - thank you so much for the memories and that one truly special day. But on the other hand, absolutely delighted to get Ranieri in - class manager. https://t.co/lWkeqo25ZS — Craig Jordan (@xarm0x) November 14, 2018

Ranieri's the new Fulham boss. Fulham to win the prem is 5000/1...



Surely not.



👀 pic.twitter.com/4hhaiwR2tC — Dane McBeth (@McbethDane) November 14, 2018

Have to thank @Jokanovic for everything he did for us and getting us back to where we belong and giving every Fulham fan the best experience of their lives 🙌🏽 - on the other hand, I’m delighted to get in Ranieri and hope he will do a great job for us ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Ea9PCNC9qn — Ahmz (@Ahmzieee) November 14, 2018

Slavisa Jokanovic was the first player signed by Claudio Ranieri as Manager of Chelsea FC in 2000.



18 years later, Ranieri replaces Jokanovic as the Manager of Fulham FC.



Unbelievable



#LifeHappens — 'Goke Aiki (@gokside) November 14, 2018

It is good to see Ranieri back in the Premier League #Ranieri #PremierLeague — Rob Evans (@robevs91) November 14, 2018