×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter reacts as Claudio Ranieri makes return to Premier League as Fulham boss

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
496   //    14 Nov 2018, 16:11 IST

ACF Fiorentina v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A
ACF Fiorentina v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Former Leicester City manager is set to make a sensational return to the Premier League after he was appointed as the new manager of bottom-table side Fulham.

The decision means Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked after taking five points from 12 matches and conceding 31 goals this season. 

Ranieri has reportedly been given a multi-year contract by his new employers.


Speaking of the decision (via BBC Sport), Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said, "Making a change without having the right answer or succession plan was not an option." 

"So having someone of Claudio's calibre ready to accept our challenge was comforting but, most of all, essential."

"Claudio is risk-free and ready-made for the Premier League, and particularly so for what we need at this moment at Fulham."

"His recent body of work with Leicester City is literally legendary, and then you look at Claudio's experience with Chelsea and big clubs throughout Europe, and it's pretty evident we are welcoming an extraordinary football man to Fulham Football Club."

Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016, spoke of his new role saying, "It is an honour to accept Mr Khan's invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history," said Ranieri, who spent last season in charge of French club Nantes."

"The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed."

"This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table."

"I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage."

The Italian's first game in charge of his new club will be after the international break on November 24.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Leicester City Claudio Ranieri Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 to go top of...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool make easy work of Fulham to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal demolish Fulham 5-1
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's resounding victory over Fulham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 5 Talking points, Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool v Fulham, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
An Early Battle for Survival: As it happened Huddersfield...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Arsenal thrash Fulham 5-1
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 3 Reasons...
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Arsenal: Arsenal's expected line-up and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us