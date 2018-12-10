Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo challenges Lionel Messi to join him in Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo may be far away in Italy but the rivalry between the Portuguese and Lionel Messi cannot seem to end. The 33-year-old was a direct rival to the Argentine for nine years, before leaving Real Madrid for Juventus last summer.
In the last decade, the pair has dominated world football, with each winning the Ballon d’Or five times. The superstar duo has also faced each other many times in the Clasico, where their rivalry was taken to another level.
However, Ronaldo has suggested that Messi needs more than ply his trade at a single club all his life. The 33-year-old believes the Argentine must be missing him since he swapped Spain for Italy.
Having played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and now Juventus, the Portuguese has challenged Messi to join him in the Serie A.
Asked if he misses the Barcelona star, Ronaldo told Gazzetta dello Sport:
“No, maybe he misses me!
“I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more.
“For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy.
“I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge.
“However, if he is happy there, I respect him.
“He is a fantastic player, a good guy but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy.”
Ronaldo has spoken, but it doesn’t end here, as many football fans on social media have also had their say on the Portuguese’s comments.
For some, the Juventus forward is obsessed with Messi, but others also believe he has a point when he says Messi needs to play in another tough league before he retires.
