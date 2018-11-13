×
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins Pichichi award at Marca awards

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
201   //    13 Nov 2018, 09:25 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was awarded the Pichichi trophy for the 2017/18 campaign at the Marca awards.

Messi won awards in two categories in the recently concluded Marca awards. Messi has now been named Spain's best player seven times and country's top scorer for five seasons. Messi scored 34 goals and provided 12 assists in Spanish top-tier league.

The Argentine magician now equals Alfredo Di Stefano, Quini and Hugo Sanchez as the joint winner of Pichichi trophy (given to La Liga's top scorer). Messi is only behind Athletic Bilbao's legendary player Telmo Zarra who won it six times. Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid and La Liga, Messi's chances of winning the Pichichi trophy more than six times has increased. Messi still has a lot of years left in him, and it seems that he is not going to stop scoring anytime soon.

Messi currently has nine goals in ten games for Spanish giants Barcelona this season. Messi is top scorer in La Liga this season despite playing ten games out of possible twelve. Messi missed two games of La Liga due to injury. Messi fractured his arm in a heavy fall during Barcelona's win at home to Sevilla.

Real Betis defeated Barcelona on Messi's return following the severe injury. Messi scored two goals against Betis but to no avail. Barcelona leads the La Liga title race with just one point clear off runner-ups Sevilla. Messi has returned from injury at the right moment who are looking to retain their La Liga title.

Messi spoke to Spanish publication Marca following the ceremony.

Speaking about the competitiveness of the league, Messi said:

It's good that the league is more competitive than ever, nothing is easy, anyone can beat anyone and I hope it continues like that for some time.

On his return from injury, Barcelona No.10 said:

I'm a little scared about my elbow because I didn't have much contact, but I loosened up a bit as the game [against Real Betis] went on.

Here are some Twitter reactions on Messi winning the best player and top scorer award in La Liga:









Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football. If you had a good read, make sure you follow him.
