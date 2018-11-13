Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins Trofeo Di Stefano and Pichichi awards
Barcelona ace Lionel Messi was presented with the Trofeo Di Stefano as well as the Trofeo Pichichi from Spanish sports newspaper Marca on Monday.
The Trofeo Di Stefano acknowledges the 31-year-old star as the most valuable player in the Spanish League for the 2017-18 season while the Pichichi is La Liga's top-scorer award.
Having won the Trofeo Pichichi before, Messi was once again awarded the accolade for his 34-goal haul in the 2017-18 season.
The award marks the Argentine's fifth Pichichi, only one away from Athletic Bilbao's Spanish legend Telmo Zarra.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also presented with a work of art made by French artist Michael Raivand.
Speaking of the awards (via Marca), Messi said, "I like to hear that I'm the best in the world, that's what I have been working towards my whole life."
"These awards are a result of the whole team, who help me a lot to achieve it and keep clean sheets."
"I hope that we win another title this year."
The 31-year-old took his tally of goals to nine so far this season, after he netted a double in Barcelona's shock 4-3 defeat at home to Real Betis on Sunday.
The Argentine also welcomed the competitive nature of the league saying, "It's good that the league is like this."
"It's more competitive than ever, anyone beats anybody, it's good for the spectators."
"I hope it stays that way for a long time."
Despite their recent defeat to Real Betis, Barcelona still stand at the top of La Liga table with 24 points.
The Catalan giants are set to face Atletico Madrid in a Liga clash on November 25, after the international break.