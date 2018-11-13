Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi wins Trofeo Di Stefano and Pichichi awards

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi was presented with the Trofeo Di Stefano as well as the Trofeo Pichichi from Spanish sports newspaper Marca on Monday.

The Trofeo Di Stefano acknowledges the 31-year-old star as the most valuable player in the Spanish League for the 2017-18 season while the Pichichi is La Liga's top-scorer award.

Having won the Trofeo Pichichi before, Messi was once again awarded the accolade for his 34-goal haul in the 2017-18 season.

The award marks the Argentine's fifth Pichichi, only one away from Athletic Bilbao's Spanish legend Telmo Zarra.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also presented with a work of art made by French artist Michael Raivand.

Speaking of the awards (via Marca), Messi said, "I like to hear that I'm the best in the world, that's what I have been working towards my whole life."

"These awards are a result of the whole team, who help me a lot to achieve it and keep clean sheets."

"I hope that we win another title this year."

The 31-year-old took his tally of goals to nine so far this season, after he netted a double in Barcelona's shock 4-3 defeat at home to Real Betis on Sunday.

The Argentine also welcomed the competitive nature of the league saying, "It's good that the league is like this."

"It's more competitive than ever, anyone beats anybody, it's good for the spectators."

"I hope it stays that way for a long time."

Fans have since taken to Twitter in reaction to the news:

5º Pichichi and Premio Di Stéfano, #Messi is doing what he knows best what an absolute MONSTER pic.twitter.com/eijYotkO68 — Magic FCB (@Messithecap) November 12, 2018

I love how Messi acts whenever he goes to collect those individual awards. He's like "alright, can I go back to my wife and kids now? Thanks" — Josip 🎗️ (@jperkovic93) November 12, 2018

In a span of 10 years, this is Messi's sixth La Liga player of the year and fifth Pichichi award. He own it, he run it. 👑 pic.twitter.com/AZwEeWpH4r — B. (@FCBculer) November 12, 2018

Messi didn't even stop for the cameras I'm crying he really don't give a shit about these awards pic.twitter.com/jkGZb1tLiI — M (@futbolofbarca) November 12, 2018

Only positive for Barca today is, Messi leads for Pichichi — Disappointment. (@Physaliia) November 11, 2018

Should be called “The Messi inferiority award” when he retires https://t.co/rnt1Gqlvmn — King Gary Cahill (@KingGaryCahill) November 13, 2018

At least in La Liga they give the best player award to the one who deserves it, unlike the Ballon d'Or in recent seasons. — Veron (@MesmericMessi) November 13, 2018

Messi's 8 La Liga Best Player awards to Ronaldo's 1 says it all. Ronaldo for the past decade has been consistent when it comes to scoring, but Messi continues to dominate all aspects of attacking play. They're only comparable by goals. As footballers, Messi is worlds apart. https://t.co/7mIuCWXEgZ — Veron (@MesmericMessi) November 13, 2018

Messi is the leader of Pichichi again. I’m good. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) November 11, 2018

That's now 7 best player awards for Messi in the time Ronaldo was in La Liga. I didn't realise they awarded him the one for 16/17 as nothing was said about it. pic.twitter.com/fl77p7lU0M — Veron (@MesmericMessi) November 13, 2018

Despite their recent defeat to Real Betis, Barcelona still stand at the top of La Liga table with 24 points.

The Catalan giants are set to face Atletico Madrid in a Liga clash on November 25, after the international break.