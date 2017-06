Twitter reacts as Liverpool edge closer to signing £70 million rated midfielder

Liverpool are set to smash their transfer record.

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 30 Jun 2017, 23:04 IST

Smashing the transfer record?

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Naby Keita as RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Konrad Laimer. BBC reports suggest that the Reds are ready to smash their transfer record and sign the midfielder.

The news itself was enough to get Liverpool fans excited! Here’s how Twitter reacted:

We are paying more for Naby Keita than what Barcelona have payed us for Suarez. But i think he is worth it.. #LFC — Ronith (@RonithLFC) June 30, 2017

If we sign naby keita I'll love you forever @LFC — StePHen (@Ifcstephen) June 30, 2017

Naby Keita when he sees what Liverpool are prepared to pay him. pic.twitter.com/HrQdfd1EDi — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) June 29, 2017

Fuuuuckkkkk! We're really going for Naby Keita!! Only player I want us to sign! Please LFC don't fuck this up! Just sign him @LFC #LFC — Arsal Shakeel (@ArsalaDp) June 30, 2017

Reality is RB Leipzig are very aware they lose Naby Keita next summer when his clause triggers. They want him for this year. This campaign. — Callum Wright (@Mr_CallumWright) June 30, 2017

Welcome to Liverpool Naby Keita.. — Apop (@mr_apop) June 30, 2017

Naby Keita in a 70 million move? Really?

Not a chance, we're Liverpool we'll monumentally mess it up one way or another... — Joseph (@Joe_Turner150) June 30, 2017

Once @LFC announce Naby Keita ? Don't need anymore signing we are about to SMASH 2017/18 season — Mesiri Jighu Esq (@jighson) June 30, 2017

it seems naby keita will be a Liverpool player bt I just hope we dont pay RB insane money — kay (@albertDaRealist) June 30, 2017

I think Naby Keita would be a great buy for any team if he's not asked to play as a sole striker. He needs to play with a twin striker. — EDAFE MATT ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) June 30, 2017

2027: Liverpool are preparing a club record bid for 32 yrs old Naby Keita from Bayern Munchen.

Will make a bid when preparation is over... — Shadab Monjur (@Liverpool_World) June 30, 2017

The year is 2048 and #LFC have applied the finishing touches to their intricate preparations in their bid for naby keita pic.twitter.com/Ve4wUYWYnB — the laconic (@The_Laconic) June 30, 2017

If Keita is going for 70 million someone like Dele Alli is 200 million minimum — Gareth (@DierSituation) June 30, 2017