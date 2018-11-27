Premier League 2018-19: Twitter reacts to Mike Dean's appointment as referee for Arsenal vs Tottenham clash

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST News 444 // 27 Nov 2018, 23:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Dean was in charge of Arsenal's game versus Brentford in the Carabao Cup Third Round this season

The Premier League has announced the officials for this weekend's English Premier league games. And interestingly, Michael Leslie Dean (often known as Mike Dean) will officiate the much anticipated North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans as well as Spurs fans are not particularly happy with the choice of Dean for Sunday's game, citing the Englishman's propensity to be biased against Arsenal as their reason for discomfort.

Dean has not taken charge of any Premier League game the Gunners have been involved in this season. However, he was in charge of the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Brentford.

Arsenal eventually went on to win that game by three goals to one at the Emirates Stadium.

Here are some tweets from fans at the appointment of Mike Dean as the centre referee for Sunday's game:

Mike Dean the ref on Sunday. Just like last season. And just like last season Gooners will spend all week crying about it & convincing themselves he’s a ‘Spurs fan’ and he’ll go the other way and give them everything. Just like he did last season. — Bateseyboy (@Bateseyboy) November 27, 2018

Mike Dean was in charge last year and made 2 mistakes which led to 2 Arsenal goals... so why are Arsenal fans saying Tottenham win confirmed?? Weirdos 😂😂😂 — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) November 27, 2018

Breaking:-

Spurs best player available for the north London derby pic.twitter.com/VFBUHg76Hj — P™ (@Cechque) November 27, 2018

Mike Dean will make sure Tottenham leave the Emirates with all three points. — AbS (@absdadon) November 27, 2018

Mike dean will ref the North London Derby



The fa are clearly taking the piss — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) November 27, 2018

When Mike Dean gives Tottenham a penalty late into the second halfpic.twitter.com/89ZpuADrVu — IDontLikeSpurs (@IDontLikeSpurs) November 27, 2018

There have been mixed reactions from Tottenham and Arsenal fans alike. The Spurs fans have been referring to the incident last season, where Dean supposedly made some questionable calls on Arsenal goals against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners ended up triumphing by two goals to nil.

After the match, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was quoted as saying in the Independent UK:

“If you analyse the game, until we conceded the goal the team was doing well, and I think we were better than them,” he said. “But in the end there was a massive mistake like this: it was not one mistake, it was two mistakes.

"It was not a foul and it was offside. And in that moment, all our plans changed and of course it effected the team. Then we conceded the goal quickly, for 2-0. To come back in this kind of game is always difficult. If you analyse, when you play a team at the same level, who scores first always has more chance to win the game.”

According to world football.net, Mike Dean has issued nine yellow cards against the Gunners in 2017 alone. He was in charge of the games that Arsenal played against Stoke, Tottenham and West Brom.