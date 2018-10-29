×
Twitter reacts to Paul Pogba's penalty run-up: 'Usain Bolt runs 100m in the same time'

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Humor
974   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:20 IST

Paul Pogba will want to avoid the internet for the next couple of days
Paul Pogba will want to avoid the internet for the next couple of days

Manchester United hosted Everton in the Premier League last night, desperate for a win. Without the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, the team's other players were required to step up, and step up they did.

United eventually won 2-1 after Paul Pogba (penalty, 27th minute) and Anthony Martial (49th minute) found the back of the net before Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a consolatory goal for Everton in the 77th minute.

One major talking point from the game was Paul Pogba's penalty, and more specifically, his run-up. The Frenchman employed his stuttering run-up yet again, only to find his first shot blocked by Jordan Pickford. Thankfully for Pogba, the rebound fell to his feet and he saved himself some blushes by knocking the ball into the open goal.

Here's a look at the penalty and the staggering total of 26 steps that Pogba took in his run-up:

Subsequently, some Twitter users pointed out that Pogba's agonizingly long run-up took just as much time as Usain Bolt's 100m sprint. Don't believe me? Watch for yourselves:

After the match, Pogba's Manchester United teammate, Luke Shaw, also took to Twitter to cheekily express his thoughts about the incident:

In no time, the hashtag '#ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp' began to trend on Twitter. Hordes of users took to the social media platform to voice their opinions and also channel their creativity.

These are some of the best tweets we found:

They are, indeed!

Other users simply took the opportunity to troll the World Cup-winning superstar:

