Twitter reacts to Paul Pogba's penalty run-up: 'Usain Bolt runs 100m in the same time'

Paul Pogba will want to avoid the internet for the next couple of days

Manchester United hosted Everton in the Premier League last night, desperate for a win. Without the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, the team's other players were required to step up, and step up they did.

United eventually won 2-1 after Paul Pogba (penalty, 27th minute) and Anthony Martial (49th minute) found the back of the net before Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a consolatory goal for Everton in the 77th minute.

One major talking point from the game was Paul Pogba's penalty, and more specifically, his run-up. The Frenchman employed his stuttering run-up yet again, only to find his first shot blocked by Jordan Pickford. Thankfully for Pogba, the rebound fell to his feet and he saved himself some blushes by knocking the ball into the open goal.

Here's a look at the penalty and the staggering total of 26 steps that Pogba took in his run-up:

Le but de Pogba sur un pénalty d'abord repoussé par Pickford. pic.twitter.com/2VOhilDRrO — Manchester Devils 🇫🇷 (@ManDevilsUtd) October 28, 2018

Subsequently, some Twitter users pointed out that Pogba's agonizingly long run-up took just as much time as Usain Bolt's 100m sprint. Don't believe me? Watch for yourselves:

After the match, Pogba's Manchester United teammate, Luke Shaw, also took to Twitter to cheekily express his thoughts about the incident:

Make a comeback in your career and renew your contract. #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp pic.twitter.com/sxGx6C1i11 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 28, 2018

In no time, the hashtag '#ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp' began to trend on Twitter. Hordes of users took to the social media platform to voice their opinions and also channel their creativity.

These are some of the best tweets we found:

Design and assemble the Great Wall of China #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Steven Portlock (@Ste_Portlock) October 28, 2018

Fire Mourinho, hire Conte, fire Conte, rehire Moyes #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — |R|S (@zerofoxgiven75) October 28, 2018

Watch the Lord Of The Rings Box Set #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — A Rahman (@_ARahman28) October 28, 2018

Eating soup with a fork #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Adam ⚒ (@adambrett3) October 28, 2018

Track down and return the ball from mahrez’s penalty #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Callum Lee (@callum_lee96) October 28, 2018

Get married, have a family, play for England, win the world cup and die #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Sam Barnard (@samuel__barnard) October 28, 2018

Negotiate a Brexit deal #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) October 28, 2018

Watch a rant by Graeme Souness about Paul Pogba’s run up #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp @sportbible — Tom Crook (@tomcrook3) October 28, 2018

Build a colony on Mars #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — MasterAssassin (@MsterAssassin98) October 28, 2018

Watch every episode of Game of Thrones #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — ©rell (@Crell25) October 28, 2018

Watch every Arsenal game since they last won the Premier League #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Ollie (@Wileman_Oliver) October 28, 2018

Watch this video of my sons free kick today......and still have a few seconds to spare!!!! #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp #HeIsAUnitedFanToo :) pic.twitter.com/KXuNV6mjk5 — Ryan Worley (@RyanWorley86) October 28, 2018

Bring up a secret second family in your basement #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp #fritzel — Ben Fishwick (@ShakersBen) October 28, 2018

Order two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — Keir Ifidon (@KFDoom) October 28, 2018

Finish the journey and 7 seasons of career mode #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp — FamousFirmino (@FirminoShots) October 28, 2018

These #ThingsYouCanDoDuringPogbasPenaltyRunUp are hilarious 😂 — Laura Wilson (@LauraNWilson_) October 28, 2018

What a pathetic run up #pogba 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Theresa McGrath 🧟‍♀️👿🧟‍♀️ (Tee) 🍀🍀 (@theresacfc) October 28, 2018

About 80,000,000 tons of water evaporate, 500 lightning strikes the earth & 21 babies are born in a time where @paulpogba is half way on his run up for penalty. #Pogba #MUFC #MUNEVE — theRAWMASK (@aashirwad997) October 29, 2018

What’s that all about that run up!! pic.twitter.com/corNcvjFu3 — Barney ™ (@BarneyStuart21) October 28, 2018

I'm pretty sure @paulpogba says the entire alphabet as he does his run up... At the end - t u v w x y AND Z!! #pogba #manunited #MANEVE penalty https://t.co/XOcT8yYj8B — Mark Tucker (@mark_withamouth) October 28, 2018

Just read on BBC Sport that #Pogba took a 26-step run-up. I could’ve sworn it was more than that! — Manhattan Manc (@ManhattanManc) October 28, 2018

Paul Pogba’s penalty run-up is like stopping for 5 seconds at the top of your backswing on a 5ft downhill left to right on 13 stimp greens #timetothink #pogba #penalty 🤯 ⏰ — Michael Kanski (@MKanskigolf) October 28, 2018