Twitter roasts Cristiano Ronaldo as he suggests departure to Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid to join Manchester United. Again. Twitter has had enough
In the midst of his latest rant against the Spanish tax authorities Cristiano where he said that he has paid more taxes than he ought to have and adding - "I never had these problems in England. That's why I want to go back there."
This is the latest in a series of statements that have had Manchester United fans wondering if their wonder-boy-turned-all-conquering-megastar would returning to light up Old Trafford all this summer - ever since Spanish authorities made it public knowledge that they'd be going after him in the biggest tax evasion case yet to affect a footballer.
A lot of United fans, though, seem to be fed up with all the innuendo-
This seems to be what's happening:
Well, have you seen what NEYMAR will make at PSG? *eyes pop out*
OUCH!
This, though:
in case anyone didn't understand:
This drama is likely to go on until the transfer deadline, or the case is decided... as justified as Ronaldo's anger at the Spanish tax authorities, it still doesn't justify him using the name of a club he supposedly 'loves' to put more pressure on Real Madrid and Florentino Perez.