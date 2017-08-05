Twitter roasts Cristiano Ronaldo as he suggests departure to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid to join Manchester United. Again. Twitter has had enough

Will Ronaldo continue using United as bait?

In the midst of his latest rant against the Spanish tax authorities Cristiano where he said that he has paid more taxes than he ought to have and adding - "I never had these problems in England. That's why I want to go back there."

This is the latest in a series of statements that have had Manchester United fans wondering if their wonder-boy-turned-all-conquering-megastar would returning to light up Old Trafford all this summer - ever since Spanish authorities made it public knowledge that they'd be going after him in the biggest tax evasion case yet to affect a footballer.

Cadena Ser: Cristiano Ronaldo to court investigating his taxes: “In England, I never had these problems, that’s why I want to go back there” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 4, 2017

A lot of United fans, though, seem to be fed up with all the innuendo-

Looooool remember the hype when Ronaldo said he had enough of Spain then wanted to come here. Used us again for a better contract. — Rashdad ???? (@MarcusRashdad) August 5, 2017

Ronaldo needs to stop mentioning a return every time he has a lovers tiff with Perez, or the tax. Actions speak louder than words, pal. pic.twitter.com/hQVJjhKAlG — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 5, 2017

This seems to be what's happening:

We don't a crybaby who use us for contract renewal at old Trafford — Rui United (@RuiUnited_) August 4, 2017

Well, have you seen what NEYMAR will make at PSG? *eyes pop out*

Probably wants a new contract after seeing what Neymar will be getting — Daniel (@D_Simba94) August 4, 2017

Which translates to "I want a new contract Madrid" — Daniel Hooley (@DanielH19) August 4, 2017

Ronaldo wants to return to England, again.... pic.twitter.com/YdrR8f6S0V — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) August 4, 2017

Ronaldo must be pissed off with Neymars pay day he has declared himself unhappy and linked himself with a return to United =pay rise for him — P.J (@pjstretfordend) August 5, 2017

If Perez fails all Ronaldo has to do is utter these beautiful words



"In futbol you never know " — 6ft and 6th FC. (@SemperFiUnited) August 3, 2017

Ronaldo wanting to return to England is nonsense. Yet again, he's using United, the club he supposedly loves to try and get what he wants. — Simon Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) August 5, 2017

OUCH!

Manchester United should do whatever it takes to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, then back out last minute as revenge for all the crap he's pulled. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 5, 2017

ronaldo using united in court, hes under oath lol — andrew hibbert (@andy19850) August 5, 2017

Honestly I don't want another episode of ronaldo linked to united. I've had enough please, we are just fine without him #mufc — Nwa teacher (@elobike_) August 4, 2017

This, though:

Ronaldo to Real Madrid kit man - "are my fave socks there ?"

.

Kit man - "no sorry they're still wet"

.

.

Ronaldo to media "I miss United" — Liam Whelan (@liam11) August 5, 2017

Ronaldo to tea lady at Real: "Can I have cream with that"

Tea lady: "We've run out"

Ronaldo to media : "I miss United" — The South African (@OwnGoalMerchant) August 5, 2017

in case anyone didn't understand:

Fuck off Ronaldo, name dropping United every time you spit the dummy out — Paul James Sutcliffe (@paulsutcliffe7) August 5, 2017

This drama is likely to go on until the transfer deadline, or the case is decided... as justified as Ronaldo's anger at the Spanish tax authorities, it still doesn't justify him using the name of a club he supposedly 'loves' to put more pressure on Real Madrid and Florentino Perez.