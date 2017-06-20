Twitter trolls Jose Mourinho after he is accused of tax fraud during his Real Madrid stint
Mourinho has been accused of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of 3.3million
The Spanish tax authorities refuse to rest and their latest investigations on football personalities evading taxes have led them to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese boss is under investigation after he was accused by a Spanish prosecutor of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of €3.3million.
The charges stem from his time in Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and they relate to offences in relation to personal income tax. Mourinho is not the first big fish from the world of football to get embroiled in such a controversy. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Neymar have got into trouble in Spain over unpaid taxes while most recently even Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been pulled up by the Spanish authorities.
