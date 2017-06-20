Twitter trolls Jose Mourinho after he is accused of tax fraud during his Real Madrid stint

Mourinho has been accused of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of 3.3million

by Ed Ran Tweets 20 Jun 2017, 19:54 IST

Jose Mourinho is the latest person said to have evaded taxes in millions

The Spanish tax authorities refuse to rest and their latest investigations on football personalities evading taxes have led them to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese boss is under investigation after he was accused by a Spanish prosecutor of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of €3.3million.

The charges stem from his time in Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and they relate to offences in relation to personal income tax. Mourinho is not the first big fish from the world of football to get embroiled in such a controversy. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Neymar have got into trouble in Spain over unpaid taxes while most recently even Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been pulled up by the Spanish authorities.

As always, Twitter had a field time trolling Mourinho over the alleged unpaid taxes.

The only piece that was missing in our tax fraud 5-A-Side was a manager but we now have one. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) June 20, 2017

One thing we can expect from Mourinho's tax fraud charges is a strong defence. — Stephen Tudor (@TheDaisyCutter1) June 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS! Jose Mourinho has flown to India after hearing that Spanish prosecutor has filed claims against him for tax fraud. #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/9tA2pptfpn — Romzy (@leshonjl) June 20, 2017

Mourinho on tax fraud allegations pic.twitter.com/Mh6DlFByLY — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) June 20, 2017

Jose Mourinho getting himself in tax troubles to help mend fences between him & Cristiano & ease in his move to Old Trafford. Love it. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) June 20, 2017

Mourinho now accused of Tax fraud in Spain... I don't know about any of you but I'm thinking maybe Spain has really bad accountants? pic.twitter.com/aVqlMe3pVn — Drawty Devil (@DrawtyDevil) June 20, 2017

Jose Mourinho now accused of tax fraud in Spain.



You're next, for that time you went to Mallorca on holiday as a kid. Be warned. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2017

Jorge Mendes clients who have been under investigation for tax fraud:



Radamel Falcao

Ángel Di María

Cristiano Ronaldo

José Mourinho pic.twitter.com/CmvPsn54ml — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) June 20, 2017

Twitter didn’t even spare Mourinho’s staunchest supporter in the media who always leaps to his defence no matter what the circumstances.