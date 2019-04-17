Twitter trolls Manchester United fans as Red Devils crash out of Champions League after defeat to Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Manchester United succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last night to end their journey in the UEFA Champions League this season.

A Lionel Messi masterclass, which produced two goals within five minutes, and a Philippe Coutinho effort fired the Catalan giants to the semi-finals of the competition, further opening up the possibility of a treble this campaign.

Barcelona walked into the game as overwhelming favourites but there was an underlying fear that the Red Devils would pull off yet another comeback as they have proven to be well-equipped to do so against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the previous stage of the competition.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was full of praise for his star talisman Messi, saying:

"Leo always appears in the important games. Not just to finish off the moves, but all over the pitch.

"He's involved in all our play. He gets the goals, but he also takes on responsibility in attack. When he's playing like that, he's unstoppable."

Meanwhile, Messi spoke of Barcelona's initial mistakes in the game, saying:

"This is a spectacular win, this shows who we are. We were a bit cold and nervous in the first five minutes. We cannot come out like this in any Champions League game. We said that from the start.

"We have the experience from [losing to] Roma last season, you can't make life hard for yourself because one mistake and you're knocked out. We have to be aware of that.

"But after that, we managed to take control and played spectacular football."

With a nine-point lead in La Liga and a Copa del Rey final in the bag, Barcelona's latest progression in the Champions League is a welcome result as they try to achieve a treble for the first time since 2015.

Manchester United fans have since been trolled for the result on Twitter:

So, for the Manchester United fans that were celebrating Messi's"No shot on target" last week, what y'all celebrating today? — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) April 16, 2019

Manchester United's fanbase



*last week*



Messi was held by Smalling and couldn't even register a shot on goal 😂



*6 days later*



Messi is a club player, when reaches international level you can only compare him to Iwobi 🙄



Show me a shitty fanbase than United's 😂 — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) April 16, 2019

Manchester United fans went to Church last Sunday and prayed, “God have Mercy(Messi) on my team.”... God is answering their prayers... and still people don’t believe in God 🤦‍♀ — Saada 🇬🇭 (@daddys_girlT) April 16, 2019

Messi is single-handedly destroying Manchester United and you have no idea how much I'm enjoying this, especially after the first leg and the reaction of their fans. — sj (@sun2jay) April 16, 2019

Well at least Manchester United fans at Camp Nou got to enjoy the first 10 minutes, then things got Messi. pic.twitter.com/jozrQ22MpQ — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 16, 2019

Manchester United fans when messi is running at them pic.twitter.com/84I8EMq94M — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) April 16, 2019

Manchester United fans before the game vs Manchester United fans after the game #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/GxfacXaEtT — Uncle Drew (@W1Z_DOM) April 16, 2019

I have never seen MANCHESTER United fans this quiet on a game day 😂😂😂

if it was any other team they don't even brush just come here and make noise — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) April 16, 2019