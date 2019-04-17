×
Twitter trolls Manchester United fans as Red Devils crash out of Champions League after defeat to Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    17 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Manchester United succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last night to end their journey in the UEFA Champions League this season.

A Lionel Messi masterclass, which produced two goals within five minutes, and a Philippe Coutinho effort fired the Catalan giants to the semi-finals of the competition, further opening up the possibility of a treble this campaign.

Barcelona walked into the game as overwhelming favourites but there was an underlying fear that the Red Devils would pull off yet another comeback as they have proven to be well-equipped to do so against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the previous stage of the competition.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde was full of praise for his star talisman Messi, saying:

"Leo always appears in the important games. Not just to finish off the moves, but all over the pitch.
"He's involved in all our play. He gets the goals, but he also takes on responsibility in attack. When he's playing like that, he's unstoppable."

Meanwhile, Messi spoke of Barcelona's initial mistakes in the game, saying:

"This is a spectacular win, this shows who we are. We were a bit cold and nervous in the first five minutes. We cannot come out like this in any Champions League game. We said that from the start.
"We have the experience from [losing to] Roma last season, you can't make life hard for yourself because one mistake and you're knocked out. We have to be aware of that.
"But after that, we managed to take control and played spectacular football."

With a nine-point lead in La Liga and a Copa del Rey final in the bag, Barcelona's latest progression in the Champions League is a welcome result as they try to achieve a treble for the first time since 2015.

Manchester United fans have since been trolled for the result on Twitter:


