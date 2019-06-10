×
Twitterati troll Lionel Messi following Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Nations League triumph

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
10 Jun 2019, 13:06 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to another international trophy as his side defeated the Netherlands in the final of UEFA Nations League last night. A Goncalo Guedes strike in the second half helped the Portuguese to register a 1-0 victory against the Dutch.

Portugal dominated the first half but their inefficiency in the final third kept the scores even. Ronaldo was kept quiet by Virgil van Dijk as the Portuguese talisman failed to add to his tally of 88 international goals. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was a class apart as he helped Portugal create several chances. Silva's relentless efforts finally bore fruits as he provided the assist for Guedes' goal, which made all the difference.

Guedes, who was able to anticipate Silva's pass at the edge of the box, netted a superb goal to give Portugal the lead in the 60th minute. However, Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen could have done better to keep Guedes' effort out. The Netherlands stepped up their efforts to get back into the game, but Rui Patricio was at his very best to keep the scoreline in favour of Portugal.

Ronaldo has now won a second silverware for his national team in three years, with Portugal also winning the 2016 Euro. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is yet to taste major success with Argentina.

Speaking after the game at the Estadio do Dragao, Ronaldo explained that is delighted to win an international trophy in Portugal.

“[It feels] Excellent.
"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it.
"They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them.
"It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."
Following Ronaldo's latest international success, here's how Twitter trolled his arch-rival Messi.

Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Netherlands Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi GOAT Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
