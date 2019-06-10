Twitterati troll Lionel Messi following Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Nations League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to another international trophy as his side defeated the Netherlands in the final of UEFA Nations League last night. A Goncalo Guedes strike in the second half helped the Portuguese to register a 1-0 victory against the Dutch.

Portugal dominated the first half but their inefficiency in the final third kept the scores even. Ronaldo was kept quiet by Virgil van Dijk as the Portuguese talisman failed to add to his tally of 88 international goals. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was a class apart as he helped Portugal create several chances. Silva's relentless efforts finally bore fruits as he provided the assist for Guedes' goal, which made all the difference.

Guedes, who was able to anticipate Silva's pass at the edge of the box, netted a superb goal to give Portugal the lead in the 60th minute. However, Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen could have done better to keep Guedes' effort out. The Netherlands stepped up their efforts to get back into the game, but Rui Patricio was at his very best to keep the scoreline in favour of Portugal.

Ronaldo has now won a second silverware for his national team in three years, with Portugal also winning the 2016 Euro. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is yet to taste major success with Argentina.

Speaking after the game at the Estadio do Dragao, Ronaldo explained that is delighted to win an international trophy in Portugal.

“[It feels] Excellent.

"As I said before, I’m very happy to win here. The Portuguese people deserve it.

"They’ve supported us right from the start of the two matches, against Switzerland and today, and this trophy is for all of them.

"It doesn’t belong to the national team but all of Portugal."

Following Ronaldo's latest international success, here's how Twitter trolled his arch-rival Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest player in the history of football, in his worst ever season, did everything Messi never could in his whole career: win something with his national team and win something outside Spain. Ballon D'or 2019. 🐐🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/PABRrRt7N1 — Diego • Fan (@ronaldo7comps) June 9, 2019

Your GOAT can only dream of pic.twitter.com/gukaCuAxZx — Fake🇵🇹 (@IconicCristiano) June 9, 2019

International finals



Messi- 4

Cristiano- 3



International finals won:



Messi- 0

Cristiano- 2



GOAT debate over 👍🏻 — Fake🇵🇹 (@IconicCristiano) June 9, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo when he realized he’s won his second international trophy and a certain somebody will bottle the Copa America again 😂 pic.twitter.com/FcjMJ7B1VO — TheCristianoFan (@TheCristianoFan) June 9, 2019

International Career:



Lionel Messi for Argentina:



4 finals played. 4 Lost.



Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:



3 finals played. 2 Win. 1 Lost.



The levels are different. pic.twitter.com/prhBsvLSTI — El Bicho. (@FutbolMuu) June 9, 2019

When Ronaldo won EURO 2016, Messi fans said he didn't deserve it, because he didn't play the full FINAL, completely ignoring his semi-final performance.



Fast forward 3 years and Ronaldo just won his 2nd international trophy, while Messi still has 0.



WHERE ARE THE EXCUSES NOW? pic.twitter.com/YjyndBX4TX — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) June 9, 2019

KONMEBOL: After seeing that even having the Copa America 4 TIMES IN 5 YEARS instead of once every 2 years like the Euros might not be enough, we will now host it every single year until Messi can finally win an international trophy or if he decides to temporarily retire again. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 9, 2019

RONALDO fans anytime he wins a trophy; My GOAT



MESSI fans anytime he is photographed among defenders; My GOAT



I know my GOAT 🐐

Cristiano 💪 pic.twitter.com/GAguitacZO — Saint (@abdulqawee_umar) June 9, 2019

Ronaldo with Portugal vs Messi with Argentina pic.twitter.com/uBdB89xecs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 9, 2019

CAREER TROPHIES:



🏆31: Cristiano Ronaldo

✔️Won 1️⃣4️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won with Country + 4 Clubs

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇮🇹 Juventus



🏆34: Lionel Messi

✔️Won 6️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won All with one club

🇪🇸 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/XxUavDiM6E — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) June 9, 2019

Another trophy. 2-0. If you know, you know. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 9, 2019

International Trophies:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 2-0 Lionel Messi 🇦🇷



Levels.pic.twitter.com/dqzbLHIr8o — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Messi stans will downplay Portugal winning the Nations League. IDGAF, it's 2-0 to Ronaldo in terms of international trophies compared to Messi. Remember when they organized extra Copas to try and get Messi a W? Shameless. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) June 9, 2019