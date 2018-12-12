×
Two more Ligue 1 games postponed due to unrest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    12 Dec 2018, 18:05 IST
ligue 1-cropped
Ligue 1 logo

Two more Ligue 1 fixtures have been postponed due to the ongoing civil unrest in France, the league have confirmed.

The 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations across France began in November as people protested against president Emmanuel Macron's eco-tax on fuel, but it has since developed into an anti-government movement.

Protests and demonstrations have caused havoc and rioting across the country, particularly in the capital Paris, while a number of sporting events have been impacted due to the strain on the police and security services.

High-flying Montpellier – who also had their last fixture postponed – will no long face Nantes away from home on Saturday, with "the news and assignment of the police on other missions" given as the reason.

Likewise, Nice's hosting of Saint-Etienne on Friday has also been put on hold, though the club are hopeful of the game going ahead on Sunday instead.

Following previous postponements, on Wednesday Ligue 1 also announced dates for rescheduled fixtures due to take place in January.

Bordeaux's trip to Angers and Paris Saint-Germain's welcoming of Montpellier have been set for January 15.

A day later Toulouse, Nimes, Monaco and Saint-Etienne will now host Lyon, Nantes, Nice and Marseille, respectively.

