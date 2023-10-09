Two players who have inspired Chelsea's recent turnaround 

After a disappointing start to the season, Chelsea have been showing some signs of improvement over the last couple of weeks. The Blues have now won three consecutive matches across all competitions and are looking like a more cohesive unit.

Chelsea have a few challenging fixtures ahead of them and will have to work really hard to improve their current position in the league table. The Blues are in the 11th place at the moment with 11 points from eight matches.

On that note, let us take a look at two players who have performed well to instigate Chelsea’s turnaround:

#1. Cole Palmer:

21-year-old Cole Palmer suffered an injury in their 4-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, October 7, but his performances over the past few matches must have satisfied Mauricio Pochettino. He has made the right-wing position his own with his impressive displays.

Palmer also scored his first goal for his new club from the penalty spot against Burnley. His dribbling and passing have gone a long way in eliminating Pochettino’s concerns about his side’s attack. What also stands out about the former Manchester City forward is his proficiency in progressing the ball.

Palmer’s form has allowed Raheem Sterling to move to his preferred left flank and he also found the net against Burnley. Palmer’s injury does not seem to be too serious and he should be able to feature in the Blues’ next match after the international break.

#2. Nicolas Jackson:

Jackson seems to have found his scoring touch of late

It is imperative for a team to have a good No. 9 to perform consistently, and Jackson’s performances in the last few matches must have alleviated Chelsea’s concerns. He had impressed with his work-rate and hold-up play right from the start of the season, but wasn't able to find the back of the net.

Jackson scored only once in his first six matches for the Blues, but has scored a couple in their last three matches across all competitions. Jackson has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, but was not clinical enough in the first few games for his new club.

However, he seems to have found the requisite touch in front of the goal now and should his current form continue, Chelsea will not have to worry about the flow of goals. Along with Jackson, Sterling and Armando Broja have also looked proficient in the Blues' attack.