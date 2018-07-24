2 players Liverpool still could sign in this transfer window

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 7.37K // 24 Jul 2018, 12:59 IST

Every transfer window, one European elite steals the headlines of the transfer window, succeeds the race for some of the biggest names around and overall dominates the whole show. This year, till now, the club is Liverpool.

The Reds are running rampant in the transfer window. Brazilian acrobatic shot stopper, Alisson Becker, becomes their latest addition, whom the Merseyside club made the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Other new recruitments - Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherden Shaqiri bolster the Reds' squad to a great extent and give Jurgen Klopp variety of options in the midfield area and also in the frontline.

Jurgen Klopp

But still, there may be a scope of improvement in some of the areas and Klopp may look to inject creativity in the center and reliability in the backline. Liverpool's former talisman Philippe Coutinho's move away from Anfield in a blockbuster deal saw Reds' midfield to undergo a big revolution and his attribute of creativity is still missed at Anfield several times.

Dejan Lovren perhaps enjoyed a stunning World Cup. But, the Croatian, had a mixed fortune in last year's campaign and some crucial mistakes derailed his performance. The arrival of Virgil Van Dijk saw Liverpool's backline getting considerably stronger.

The Anfield club aims to ingress Premier League's edition of 2018-19 with a mission to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions. And to clinch the domestic title after almost three decades, Jurgen Klopp may look to make few additions to the squad.

Here are the two players Liverpool may sign in this summer's transfer window.

