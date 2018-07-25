Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UAE, Palestine added to Asian Games football after mix-up

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
62   //    25 Jul 2018, 17:36 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 25 (AFP) The United Arab Emirates and Palestine were Wednesday officially added to the football tournament at the Asian Games after they were accidentally omitted from the original draw.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) conducted a limited re-draw at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur to include the two sides alongside 24 others taking part in football at the Games, which begin next month.

AFC secretary-general Windsor John said Games organisers failed to pass the names of UAE and Palestine to his body for the initial draw, even though both teams had attempted to register.

John said he was not sure what caused the problem, adding "it could be some computer glitch, it could be some communication breakdown". He stressed the AFC was not running the competition, and was conducting the draw on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Indonesian organising committee.

Eris Herryanto, secretary-general of the Indonesian committee, told AFP the two sides had not properly followed the registration procedures.

"They did something wrong. For example, if they registered one person more than they should have had, that won't go into the system," he said.

Palestine was placed in Group A with Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos and Taiwan. The UAE was placed in Group E with South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia and Bahrain.

It was the latest problem to hit the run-up to the Games, which are being held in Palembang and the capital Jakarta from August 18-September 2.

At the weekend irate Indonesian football fans ripped plastic seats from the stands and hurled them onto a pitch at a stadium in Palembang scheduled to host matches at the Games.

Indonesia has been scrambling to prepare venues, finish building work, widen roads and ease traffic congestion. About 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries will take part in the world's biggest multi-sports event after the Olympics

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Palestinians, UAE added to Asian Games soccer draw
RELATED STORY
India among 10 countries to joins hands for the formation...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who said what after India was clubbed...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Rating India's chances against UAE,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Full list of fixtures and dates
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup holders Australia draw Syria in World Cup...
RELATED STORY
5 historic football games that India has played
RELATED STORY
AFC examining legal details for approval of South West...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sports Ministry relaxes selection...
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us